  • 31°C
香港時間 : 2021526日 (週三) 18:41
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:取財有道

熱門關鍵字 : 校長專欄 好聲好戲 烹飪教煮 逆天奇案 靚太安樂窩 聲夢傳奇 新冠疫苗 兒童健康 防敏 開心速遞
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【英文生字】英文生字「Tell」 「說」以外的兩個意思

英文科 18:17 2021/05/26

分享：

熱門 校長專欄 好聲好戲 烹飪教煮 逆天奇案 靚太安樂窩 聲夢傳奇 新冠疫苗 兒童健康 防敏 開心速遞

Tell是常見的英文生字，有「説話」、「告訴」的意思，過去式和過去分詞都Told。其實除「説話」以外，Tell還有以下兩個意思及作用。

1. 有「知道」的意思

Tell也有「知道」、「辨別」的意思，例句如下：

I can tell he is sad. 

我看得出他不開心。

I can tell she is from Germany.

我知道她來自德國。 

2. 表示「區分」

Tell 亦可以表達「區分」的意思，例句如下：

I can't tell the difference between the new version and the old version. 

我無法區分新版本和舊版本的差別。

I can't tell the difference between him and his elder brother. They look very alike. 

我無法區分他和他的哥哥。他們長得非常相似。

TOPick推出小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載︰bit.ly/2X96KAZ

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

英文科 小學

最高瀏覽

【星級媽媽】倫敦藝術大學盛產時尚大師　單文柔棄當設計師為家庭淡出幕前
16:32 2021/05/17
【星級媽媽】倫敦藝術大學盛產時尚大師　單文柔棄當設計師為家庭淡出幕前
【零歲】比單文柔年長13年相處無代溝　陳展鵬主張女兒從錯誤中學習
18:09 2021/05/16
【零歲】比單文柔年長13年相處無代溝　陳展鵬主張女兒從錯誤中學習
【靚太安樂窩】港媽1.4萬淘寶實木板隔大房　上樓8年儲錢裝修377呎公屋變4人安樂窩
12:36 2021/05/17
【靚太安樂窩】港媽1.4萬淘寶實木板隔大房　上樓8年儲錢裝修377呎公屋變4人安樂窩