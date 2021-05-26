【英文生字】英文生字「Tell」 「說」以外的兩個意思
英文科 18:17 2021/05/26
Tell是常見的英文生字，有「説話」、「告訴」的意思，過去式和過去分詞都Told。其實除「説話」以外，Tell還有以下兩個意思及作用。
1. 有「知道」的意思
Tell也有「知道」、「辨別」的意思，例句如下：
I can tell he is sad.
我看得出他不開心。
I can tell she is from Germany.
我知道她來自德國。
2. 表示「區分」
Tell 亦可以表達「區分」的意思，例句如下：
I can't tell the difference between the new version and the old version.
我無法區分新版本和舊版本的差別。
I can't tell the difference between him and his elder brother. They look very alike.
我無法區分他和他的哥哥。他們長得非常相似。
