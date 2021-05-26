【英文生字】英文生字「As」 可作三種詞性用表達不同意思

英文字As用途廣泛，可以作副詞（Adverb)、介詞（Preposition) 及連接詞（Conjunction)使用。As作爲不同詞性時，都有不同意思，大家千萬不要混淆!

作爲副詞表示「像」的意思

作爲副詞的As解作「像」，表示「A像B一樣」、「A和B一樣」的意思，例句如下：

She runs as fast as her elder sister.

He is as tall as his dad.

作爲介詞表示「以......的身份」、「作爲」等意思

This umbrella can be used as a walking stick.

She works as an engineer.

作爲連接詞表示「因爲」、「由於」等意思

You can play now as you have done all your homework.

因爲你已完成所有功課，你現在可以去玩了！

As the weather is getting worse, I think we should not go out tonight.

由於天氣愈來愈差，我想我們今晚不應出門。