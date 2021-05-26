【英文生字】英文生字「As」 可作三種詞性用表達不同意思
英文科 18:46 2021/05/26
英文字As用途廣泛，可以作副詞（Adverb)、介詞（Preposition) 及連接詞（Conjunction)使用。As作爲不同詞性時，都有不同意思，大家千萬不要混淆!
作爲副詞表示「像」的意思
作爲副詞的As解作「像」，表示「A像B一樣」、「A和B一樣」的意思，例句如下：
He is as tall as his dad.
他和他爸爸一樣高。
She runs as fast as her elder sister.
她跑得和她姊姊一樣快。
作爲介詞表示「以......的身份」、「作爲」等意思
She works as an engineer.
她是一名工程師。
This umbrella can be used as a walking stick.
這把雨傘可以當作拐杖使用。
作爲連接詞表示「因爲」、「由於」等意思
You can play now as you have done all your homework.
因爲你已完成所有功課，你現在可以去玩了！
As the weather is getting worse, I think we should not go out tonight.
由於天氣愈來愈差，我想我們今晚不應出門。
TOPick推出小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載︰bit.ly/2X96KAZ
【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD