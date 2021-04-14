【小學試題】小六英文搶分練習題答案　 掌握英文冠詞（Articles）「a, an, the」用法

▲ 小六英文搶分練習題答案。

教育局宣布，全港中、小學及幼稚園在復活節假期後，可有限度恢復面授課堂。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為復課做好準備。

以下為小六英文練習參考答案︰

Part A

Part B

1. This restaurant is frequented by the rich.

2. She made us a dozen cupcakes.

3. Her best friend has a gallery in the Netherlands.

4. Miss Ehlers is having a high fever.

5. As a result, she was in hospital.

6. Miss Ehlers usually has breakfast early.

7. Miss Ehlers says our fingers are a useful tool.

8. The Spanish are very fond of the colour red.

Part C

1. X; X; a

2. a; the; a; a; an; an

3. the; an; a; X

4. X; X; X; the

5. a; X; a; the; the

6. X; the; the

7. the; a; an/the

8. X; X; X; X

TOPick x 昂坪360「繪蛋滋味」親子設計比賽，立即參加有機會贏取Staycation獎品，按此參加。

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

TOPick登陸MeWe啦：https://mewe.com/p/topick