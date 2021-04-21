【小學試題】小四英文搶分練習題答案 Proofreading更正句子文法錯誤
教育局宣布，全港中、小學及幼稚園在復活節假期後，可有限度恢復面授課堂。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為復課做好準備。
以下為小四英文練習參考答案︰
Part A
1. on
2. on
3. between
4. in
5. beside
6. at
7. at
8. in
9. in
10. under
Part B
Part C
1. There is a lamp between the armchair and the magazine rack. There are slippers in front of / near the armchair.
2. There is a house at 24, Green Wood Road. There are some trees in front of the house.
3. There is a cook in the kitchen. There is a pot on the stove.
Part D
1. at
2. in
3. between / in front of / near / next to / beside
4. behind
5. in front of / behind
6. on; on
7. beside / next to / near
8. in
9. in; at
10. under; In; on
11. behind
12. in; at; On
答案由「進研教育」提供。
