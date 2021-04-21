【小學試題】小四英文搶分練習題答案　 Proofreading更正句子文法錯誤

▲ 小四英文搶分練習題答案。

教育局宣布，全港中、小學及幼稚園在復活節假期後，可有限度恢復面授課堂。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為復課做好準備。

以下為小四英文練習參考答案︰

Part A

1. on

2. on

3. between

4. in

5. beside

6. at

7. at

8. in

9. in

10. under

Part B

Part C

1. There is a lamp between the armchair and the magazine rack. There are slippers in front of / near the armchair.

2. There is a house at 24, Green Wood Road. There are some trees in front of the house.

3. There is a cook in the kitchen. There is a pot on the stove.

Part D

1. at

2. in

3. between / in front of / near / next to / beside

4. behind

5. in front of / behind

6. on; on

7. beside / next to / near

8. in

9. in; at

10. under; In; on

11. behind

12. in; at; On

答案由「進研教育」提供。

