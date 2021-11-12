  • 25°C
香港時間 : 20211112日 (週五) 15:47
專題:未來技能今天學

【英文文法】認識5個常用英文短語動詞（Phrasal Verbs）　 語言運用得更生動活潑

英文科 14:45 2021/11/12

認識5個常用英文短語動詞（Phrasal Verbs）。

Phrasal Verbs（短語動詞）由兩至三個詞組成，組合中第一個詞是動詞（Verb），第二個是副詞（Adverb） ，第三個是介詞（Preposition），本文將介紹5個常見的Phrasal Verbs, 助學生在測驗考試，甚至日常生活中把英語運用得更地道和生動。

1. Give up 

Give up，即「放棄」、「終止」，例句如下：

He was forced to give up his car.

他被迫讓出其私家車。

She has given up finding the book.

她放棄尋找那本書。

2. Deal with 

Deal with有「解決」、「關於」等意思，例句如下：

He dealt with the problem on his own. 

他自行解決那個問題。

The documentary deals with environmental issues. 

那套紀錄片關於環保問題。

3. Work out 

Work out主要有兩個意思，可解作「鍛煉身體」、「發展」等，例句如下：

He usually works out in the gym. 

他多數在健身房鍛煉身體。

The new system is working out well. 

新系統運作良好。

4. Find out 

Find out 有「找出」、「查明」的意思，例句如下：

She is trying to find out the truth. 

她嘗試查明真相。

He found out that his wife had been cheating on him. 

他發現其妻子一直對他不忠。

5. Hold on 

Hold on主要有兩個意思，分別是「等一下」及「堅持」，例句如下：

Hold on, I have to answer the phone. 

等等，我要聼電話。　

We must hold on! Cheer up! 

我們必須堅持下去，加油！　

