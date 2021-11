【英文文法】認識5個常用英文短語動詞（Phrasal Verbs）　 語言運用得更生動活潑

Phrasal Verbs(短語動詞)由兩至三個詞組成,組合中第一個詞是動詞(Verb),第二個是副詞(Adverb) ,第三個是介詞(Preposition),本文將介紹5個常見的Phrasal Verbs, 助學生在測驗考試,甚至日常生活中把英語運用得更地道和生動。

1. Give up

Give up,即「放棄」、「終止」,例句如下:

She has given up finding the book.

He was forced to give up his car.

2. Deal with

Deal with有「解決」、「關於」等意思,例句如下:

He dealt with the problem on his own.

3. Work out

Work out主要有兩個意思,可解作「鍛煉身體」、「發展」等,例句如下:

The new system is working out well.

He usually works out in the gym.

4. Find out

Find out 有「找出」、「查明」的意思,例句如下:

She is trying to find out the truth.

她嘗試查明真相。

He found out that his wife had been cheating on him.

他發現其妻子一直對他不忠。