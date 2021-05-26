【英文短語動詞】「Look into」以外 4個「Look」開頭的英文短語動詞（Phrasal Verbs）

Phrasal Verbs（短語動詞）由兩至三個詞組成，組合中第一個詞是動詞（Verb），第二個是副詞（Adverb） ，第三個是介詞（Preposition），本文將介紹4個由「look」開頭的Phrasal Verbs，助學生豐富詞彙量。

1. Look after

Look after即「照顧」、「看管」，例句如下：

He can look after himself. 他可以照顧自己。 She asked me to look after her luggage for a while. 她叫我看管她的行李一會兒。

2. Look at

Look at 除了解作「看著」外，還有「思考」的意思，例句如下：

He is looking at the photos. 他正看著那些相片。 We are looking at ways to deal with the problem. 我們正思考解決這個問題的方式。

3. Look into

Look into 則有「調查」、「研究」、「考慮」的意思，例句如下：

We are looking into the possibility of changing the topic of our study. 我們正在探討改變研究題目的可行性。 She is looking into buying a new air conditioner. 她正考慮購買一部新的冷氣機。

4. Look for

而Look for 則解作「尋找」，例句如下：

I am looking for my phone. Do you know where it is? 我正在尋找我的電話，你知道它在哪裏嗎？ The company is looking for a manager. 那間公司正尋求一名經理。

