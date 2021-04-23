【學好英文】港人IELTS成績每況愈下 補習名師拆解8大港人常錯英文 

▲ Spencer Sir拆解8大港人常錯英文。

香港人對不少常用的英文字都會用錯，香港人在國際英文考試IELTS中的成績愈來愈不理想，特別是在寫作Writing及說話Speaking 。 今日Spencer Sir想同大家分享分為讀音及發音兩部分，很多人都會讀錯或理解錯的讀音。

1. SUBTLE 意思: 低調，隱晦

錯誤示範: You know, I am a subtle (濕塗) person.

Subtle沒有B音，所以是Sut-le，不是Sub-tle

想講低調又怕講錯，low-key幫到你

正確示範: Don’t talk about me everywhere, I want to stay low-key.

2.SALMON 意思: 三文魚

錯誤示範: You know, I love eating salmon (sale聞).

Salmon沒有L音，所以是Sa-mon

3.RECEIPT 意思: 單據

錯誤示範: May I have a receipt (Receipt) please?

Receipt沒有P音，所以要Re-ceit，不是Receipt



4. LOUNGE 意思: 休息室，長廊

錯誤示範: You know, I just stayed at the lounge (launch) and enjoyed my food!

5. UBER 意思: call車平台

錯誤示範: Don’t wait for taxi, let’s call for Uber (Uber).

其實Uber是 (烏ber) 不是 (Uber)

港人常犯用字錯誤

1. High tea

香港人十分喜歡「 high tea」，但是其實「 high tea」不是「high tea」，而是 「afternoon tea」。 「high tea」是以往工人的用餐。

正確示範: Hong Kong people love having afternoon tea. It has become a trend.

2. Outlook

錯誤示範: What do you think about my outlook today?

Outlook是用作check email的，今天的outlook和昨天的會有不一樣嗎?

正確示範: What do you think about my look today? / What do you think about my outfit today?

所以用outfit都得，不要亂用outlook，用作check email便好了。



3. Provide 意思: 提供

錯誤示範: I’ll provide the chart to you later today.

其實是 「provide something for sb」 或者 「provide somebody with sth」正確示範:

The government should provide poorer families with viable social services. (政府應該為弱勢家庭提供可行的社會服務。)

同場加映小六英文考試重點

文章獲Spencer Lam English Team授權轉載。


