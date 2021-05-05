【小學試題】小五英文搶分練習題答案　 Proofreading練習更正句子文法錯誤　

▲ 小五英文搶分練習題答案。

教育局宣布，全港中、小學及幼稚園在復活節假期後，可有限度恢復面授課堂。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為復課做好準備。

以下為小五英文練習參考答案︰

Part A

1. smaller than

2. the tallest

3. newer than

4. the highest

5. the luckiest

6. cheaper than

7. the largest

8. older than

9. more comfortable than

10. the most forgetful

Part B

Part C

1. as white as

2. fatter and fatter

3. poorer and poorer

4. warmer and warmer

5. More and more

6. as easy as

7. angrier and angrier

8. as cold as

Part D

1. The blue whale is heavier than the African elephant.

2. The giraffe is taller than the ostrich.

3. Nile River is the longest.

4. The U.S.A. is the largest.

5. The television is more expensive than the rice cooker.

6. Dr. Wong is as old as Dr. Lee.

7. Grace’s result is getting better and better.

8. It is getting hotter and hotter.

答案由「進研教育」提供。

