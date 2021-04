【愛美麗狂想曲】陳茵媺為餅印幼女舉行生日會　陳豪心繫家庭隔空向妻女送愛　　

「愛妻號」陳豪和陳茵媺(Aimee)的幼女Camilla剛剛5歲生日,身處內地拍劇的陳豪,雖未能現身Camilla的生日會,僅能隔着Mon為愛女慶祝,但滿滿父愛仍然擋不住。

陳豪曾表示家庭是工作的原動力,並非以工作為先的他努力賺錢只為家人,他們開心才是首要。

陳茵媺為5歲女兒Camilla舉行生日會,陳豪則於熒幕上出現為愛女慶生,縱然與家人相隔兩地,忙於工作的陳豪也抽空陪伴家人。陳茵媺說:

Another virtual April party! 😊 Due to covid, no large parties or gatherings so keeping it small, sweet and at home. 😉 Happy Birthday to our little Princess! Thank you for coming into our lives our little sassy, strong and witty gal. 💖 Love you to the end of the Earth!

陳茵媺好友朱凱婷也有為Camilla慶生,眾人合照留念。陳茵媺向愛女送上祝福:

Happy 5th birthday to my favorite Princess. 💓 I will always love you no matter what... I will try to remember that I said this when you wake me up consistently the middle of the night looking for your doll... had a bad dream...need to go wee...need water...heard a Crack...got a stuffy nose...can't sleep or just want to snuggle next to me. 🤭🤪 I know these moments won't last so I will try to savour it. Love you! 💘 Flashback photos to the past weekend with her favorite "big sis" 💖