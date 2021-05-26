  • 31°C
香港時間 : 2021526日 (週三) 19:28
【英文同義詞】英文同義詞（Synonyms） 「Pretty」外表示 「美麗」的形容詞（Adjectives

英文科 18:44 2021/05/26

寫作或造句時，大部分小學生都會用「Pretty」或「Beautiful」來表示「美麗」的意思。懂得用這兩個Adjective（形容詞）固然是好，但如果在試卷上用太多次，難免會給人累贅的感覺，影響閲卷員的印象。本文將介紹三個「Pretty」和「Beautiful」的同義詞，助同學們在測考中取得佳績。

1. Gorgeous 

Gorgeous 即「非常漂亮」、「極其動人」的意思，例句如下：

Your baby looks gorgeous! 

你的寶寶看起來很漂亮！ 

The color of his shirt is gorgeous. 

他的襯衣的顔色非常漂亮。

2. Attractive  

Attractive 即「漂亮」、「有魅力」，例句如下：

I find her extremely attractive. 

我覺得她的外表非常迷人。

Mount Fuji is one of the most attractive tourist sites in the world.

富士山是世上其中一個最美的旅遊景點。

3. Adorable 

Adorable 即「可愛」、「討人喜歡」、「漂亮」，例句如下：

His dog is really adorable. 

他的小狗可愛極了。 

She lives in an adorable cottage. 

他住在一所可愛的小屋。

