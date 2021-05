【英文名詞】英文名詞（Nouns） 6個複數形式但意思是單數的不可數名詞

英文名詞(Nouns)分爲單數(Singular) 和複數(Plural) 兩種形式,前者用於表示單一事物;後者則表示多於一項的事物,但亦有例外情況,一些不可數名詞(Uncountable Nouns)的形式為複數,真正意思卻是單數,例子包括科目名稱、運動項目及疾病等。

1. Physics

Physics即「物理學」,例句如下:

She is working in a physics lab.

Physics is his favorite subject.

2. Economics

Economics即「經濟學」,例句如下:

She is a winner of the Nobel prize in economics.

He is pursuing a master's degree in economics at a prestigious university.

3. Athletics

Athletics 即「田徑運動」,例句如下:

She excels at athletics.

He announced his retirement from athletics.

4. Billiards

Billiards 則是「桌球」。

He is rich. There is a billiards lounge in his house.

他很富有,家裏有一間桌球室。

She is an award-winning billiards player.

她是一名獲獎無數的桌球手。