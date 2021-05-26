  • 31°C
香港時間 : 2021526日 (週三) 18:42
專題:取財有道

現在閱讀

【英文疑問詞】英文疑問詞（Interrogatives）　掌握「六何法」學懂發問

英文科 18:17 2021/05/26

我們會透過疑問句（Interrogative Sentences）向別人提出問題，而每句疑問句中，必需含有以下其中一個疑問詞（Interrogatives），並以問號作結。

1. Who

Who即「甚麼人」、「誰人」、「何人」，例句如下：

Who is your class teacher? 

誰是你的班主任？　

Who took my ball pen? 

誰拿走了我的原子筆？　 

2. What 

What 即「甚麼」、「何事」，例句如下：

What are you doing now? 

你正在做甚麼？　

What did you buy? 

你買了甚麼？

3. When 

When 即「甚麼時候」、「何時」，例句如下：

When will you arrive? 

你會在何時到達？　

When was telephone invented? 

電話在甚麼時候發明？　

4. Where 

Where 即「在哪裏」、「何地」，例句如下：

Where are we going?

我們要去哪裏？

Where did you put my bag? 

你把我的袋子放在哪裏？

5. Why 

Why 即「爲什麽」、「爲何」，例句如下：

Why are you unhappy? 

你爲何感到不開心？　

Why are you interested in this job? 

你爲什麽對這份工作感興趣？　

6. How 

How 即「怎麽」、「如何」，例句如下：

How is your grandpa? 

你祖父的身體怎麽樣？　

How can I get to the hospital from here? 

我怎麽從這裏去醫院？　

