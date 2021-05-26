  • 31°C
香港時間 : 2021526日 (週三) 18:42
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:取財有道

熱門關鍵字 : 校長專欄 好聲好戲 烹飪教煮 逆天奇案 靚太安樂窩 聲夢傳奇 新冠疫苗 兒童健康 防敏 開心速遞
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【英文詞彙】英文詞彙（Vocabularies）　「Such」和「So」的分別

英文科 17:59 2021/05/26

分享：

熱門 校長專欄 好聲好戲 烹飪教煮 逆天奇案 靚太安樂窩 聲夢傳奇 新冠疫苗 兒童健康 防敏 開心速遞

「Such」和「So」都有「這麽」的意思，令很多學生以為它們可以互通。但事實上，由於「Such」是形容詞（Adjective)，「So」是副詞（Adverb)，兩者的詞性（Parts of Speech）不同，因此不能互通，以下將透過例句加以説明兩者的分別。

例句一：

He gave such a long lecture that all students get bored.

他的講課這麽冗長，所有學生都悶透了。

His lecture was so long that all get bored. 

他這樣的冗長講課，令所有學生都悶透了。

例句二：

She was given such good opportunities that she soon became the principal of this school.

她得到如此良好的機遇，讓她很快便出任這所學校的校長。

The opportunities were so good that he soon became the principal of this school. 

她得到如此的良好機遇，讓她很快便出任這所學校的校長。

例句三：

He had such distinguished talent that he became the winner of this debating competition.

他憑著如此卓越的才華，贏得辯論比賽的冠軍。

His talent was so distinguished that he became the winner of this debating competition.

他憑著如此的卓越的才華，贏得辯論比賽的冠軍。　 

TOPick推出小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載︰bit.ly/2X96KAZ

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

英文科 小學

最高瀏覽

【星級媽媽】倫敦藝術大學盛產時尚大師　單文柔棄當設計師為家庭淡出幕前
16:32 2021/05/17
【星級媽媽】倫敦藝術大學盛產時尚大師　單文柔棄當設計師為家庭淡出幕前
【零歲】比單文柔年長13年相處無代溝　陳展鵬主張女兒從錯誤中學習
18:09 2021/05/16
【零歲】比單文柔年長13年相處無代溝　陳展鵬主張女兒從錯誤中學習
【靚太安樂窩】港媽1.4萬淘寶實木板隔大房　上樓8年儲錢裝修377呎公屋變4人安樂窩
12:36 2021/05/17
【靚太安樂窩】港媽1.4萬淘寶實木板隔大房　上樓8年儲錢裝修377呎公屋變4人安樂窩