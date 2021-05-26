【英文詞彙】英文詞彙（Vocabularies） 「Such」和「So」的分別
「Such」和「So」都有「這麽」的意思，令很多學生以為它們可以互通。但事實上，由於「Such」是形容詞（Adjective)，「So」是副詞（Adverb)，兩者的詞性（Parts of Speech）不同，因此不能互通，以下將透過例句加以説明兩者的分別。
例句一：
He gave such a long lecture that all students get bored.
他的講課這麽冗長，所有學生都悶透了。
His lecture was so long that all get bored.
他這樣的冗長講課，令所有學生都悶透了。
例句二：
She was given such good opportunities that she soon became the principal of this school.
她得到如此良好的機遇，讓她很快便出任這所學校的校長。
The opportunities were so good that he soon became the principal of this school.
她得到如此的良好機遇，讓她很快便出任這所學校的校長。
例句三：
He had such distinguished talent that he became the winner of this debating competition.
他憑著如此卓越的才華，贏得辯論比賽的冠軍。
His talent was so distinguished that he became the winner of this debating competition.
他憑著如此的卓越的才華，贏得辯論比賽的冠軍。
TOPick推出小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載︰bit.ly/2X96KAZ
【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD