【英文詞彙】英文詞彙（Vocabularies）　「Such」和「So」的分別

「Such」和「So」都有「這麽」的意思，令很多學生以為它們可以互通。但事實上，由於「Such」是形容詞（Adjective)，「So」是副詞（Adverb)，兩者的詞性（Parts of Speech）不同，因此不能互通，以下將透過例句加以説明兩者的分別。

例句一：

His lecture was so long that all get bored.

He gave such a long lecture that all students get bored.

例句二：

She was given such good opportunities that she soon became the principal of this school.

她得到如此良好的機遇，讓她很快便出任這所學校的校長。

The opportunities were so good that he soon became the principal of this school.

她得到如此的良好機遇，讓她很快便出任這所學校的校長。