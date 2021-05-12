  • 29°C
香港時間 : 2021年5月12日 (週三) 01:29
專題:取財有道

【小學試題】小四英文名校精選試題答案　 閲讀理解讀新聞學英文

中小學 00:00 2021/05/12

小四英文名校精選試題答案。

教育局宣布，全港中、小學及幼稚園在復活節假期後，可有限度恢復面授課堂。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為復課做好準備。

以下為小四英文練習參考答案︰

Part A

1. B, C, D

2. A

3. B

4. C

5. A 

6. By tram.

7. Canada.

8. Jayden’s grandmother/She was sporty when she was a teenage girl.

Part B

1. Were; any 

2. No, there weren’t

3. Were there any online classes

4. No, there weren’t any online classes fifty years ago

5. Was there any Chinese chess

6. Yes, there was

7. Was there an airport

8. No, there wasn’t

9. Were there any cable cars

10. No, there weren’t any cable cars fifty years ago

答案由「一學趣教育中心」提供。

