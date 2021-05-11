【英文介詞】英文介詞（Prepositions） 「In time」和「On time」有何分別？
英文科 11:13 2021/05/11
「In time」和「On time」看起來沒有太大分別，但其實它們的意思不同。「In time」表示「在某時間、限期前完成某事」（not late for）；而「On time」則是「準時完成某事」。以下將以例句説明兩者的差異。
In time
We arrived in time for the football match.
我們在球賽開始前到達。
The ambulance arrived in time.
救護車及時到達。
On time
He did not hand in the assignment on time.
他沒有按時交功課。
The buses usually arrive on time.
巴士通常準時到達。
TOPick推出小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載︰bit.ly/2X96KAZ
【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD