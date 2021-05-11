【英文介詞】英文介詞（Prepositions）　「In time」和「On time」有何分別？

「In time」和「On time」看起來沒有太大分別，但其實它們的意思不同。「In time」表示「在某時間、限期前完成某事」（not late for）；而「On time」則是「準時完成某事」。以下將以例句説明兩者的差異。

In time

The ambulance arrived in time.

We arrived in time for the football match.

On time

He did not hand in the assignment on time.

他沒有按時交功課。

The buses usually arrive on time.

巴士通常準時到達。