  • 30°C
香港時間 : 2021511日 (週二) 11:50
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:取財有道

熱門關鍵字 : MIRROR演唱會 校長專欄 好聲好戲 聲夢傳奇 烹飪教煮 靚太安樂窩 新冠疫苗 兒童健康 防敏 開心速遞
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【英文介詞】英文介詞（Prepositions）　「In time」和「On time」有何分別？

英文科 11:13 2021/05/11

分享：

熱門 MIRROR演唱會 校長專欄 好聲好戲 聲夢傳奇 烹飪教煮 靚太安樂窩 新冠疫苗 兒童健康 防敏 開心速遞

「In time」和「On time」看起來沒有太大分別，但其實它們的意思不同。「In time」表示「在某時間、限期前完成某事」（not late for）；而「On time」則是「準時完成某事」。以下將以例句説明兩者的差異。

In time

We arrived in time for the football match.

我們在球賽開始前到達。

The ambulance arrived in time. 

救護車及時到達。

On time 

He did not hand in the assignment on time. 

他沒有按時交功課。

The buses usually arrive on time. 

巴士通常準時到達。

TOPick推出小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載︰bit.ly/2X96KAZ

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

小學 英文科

最高瀏覽

飛蟻入屋化成白蟻災難　專家教一盆水對付飛蟻
17:50 2018/05/09
飛蟻入屋化成白蟻災難　專家教一盆水對付飛蟻
【靚太安樂窩】90後準新人花盡積蓄買400呎白石角新樓　 首期+$26萬裝修尋找家感覺
18:23 2021/04/28
【靚太安樂窩】90後準新人花盡積蓄買400呎白石角新樓　 首期+$26萬裝修尋找家感覺
【5000元消費券】電子消費券最快暑假接受登記　一文看清申請資格、登記方法等
11:33 2021/04/11
【5000元消費券】電子消費券最快暑假接受登記　一文看清申請資格、登記方法等