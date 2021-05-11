【英文詞組】「Suprised」後用「in」定「at」? 認識4個述心情的形容詞+介詞組合

部分英文介詞（Prepositions）的使用並無規律可言，慣性用法（Common Usage）是唯一指引，所以，要掌握各介詞的正確用法，唯有靠多看、多寫。本文介紹4個描述心情的形容詞+介詞（Adjective+Prepositions）組合，助學生提高語文水平，在測考中奪取佳績！

1. Nervous about

Nervous 即「擔心」、「緊張」，之後可加「about」，例句如下：

He is nervous about the competition. 他為比賽而感到緊張。 She is nervous about driving. 她害怕開車。

2. Surprised at

Surprised 即「意外」、「驚訝」，之後可加「at」，表達對事物的詫異，例句如下：

He is surprised at the news. 他對這則新聞感到意外。 She is surprised at the examination result. 她對於考試結果感到驚訝。

3. Tried of

Tired 即「疲勞」、「疲累」、「感到厭倦」，之後可加「of」，例句如下：

She is getting tired of her work. 她對工作感到厭倦。 He is tired of his wife's constant complaints. 他厭倦了妻子的恆常抱怨。

4. Afraid of

Afraid 即「畏懼」、「害怕」，之後可以加「of」，例句如下：

He is afraid of heights. 他畏高。 She is afraid of dogs. 她怕狗。

