【英文寫作】 認識3個「Firstly」的同義詞（Synonyms）　豐富詞彙助考佳績

寫作時，我們經常會把「Firstly」等副詞（Adverbs）放在段首，作為引入。懂得用這個副詞固然是好，但在所有情況下都用，難免讓人感到死板，影響評分。 本文介紹3個「Firstly」的同義詞（Synonyms），豐富同學們的詞彙量，助他們在測考中取得佳績。

1. First and foremost

First and foremost 即「首先」、「首要的是」，例句如下：

First and foremost, I would like to introduce our guest.

首先，我想介紹一下我們的客人。

First and foremost, I would like to thank our teachers.

首先，我想向我們的老師表達謝意。