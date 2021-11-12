  • 25°C
香港時間 : 20211112日 (週五) 15:47
專題:未來技能今天學

【英文寫作】 認識3個「Firstly」的同義詞（Synonyms）　豐富詞彙助考佳績

英文科 14:34 2021/11/12

認識3個「Firstly」的同義詞（Synonyms）。

寫作時，我們經常會把「Firstly」等副詞（Adverbs）放在段首，作為引入。懂得用這個副詞固然是好，但在所有情況下都用，難免讓人感到死板，影響評分。 本文介紹3個「Firstly」的同義詞（Synonyms），豐富同學們的詞彙量，助他們在測考中取得佳績。

1. First and foremost 

First and foremost 即「首先」、「首要的是」，例句如下：

First and foremost, I would like to introduce our guest. 

首先，我想介紹一下我們的客人。

First and foremost, I would like to thank our teachers. 

首先，我想向我們的老師表達謝意。

2. First of all 

First of all，即「首先」 ，例句如下: 

First of all, let's talk about our company's prospect. 

首先，讓我們談談公司的前景。

First of all, I would like to raise a few questions. 

首先， 我想提出幾個問題。

3. To begin with

To begin with 也解作「首先」，例句如下：

Our trip to Japan was awful! To begin with, the plane delayed for 3 hours due to the typhoon. 

我們的日本之旅真的很糟糕。首先，航班因爲颱風延遲了三小時。

To begin with, I don't like her attitude. 

首先，我不喜歡她的態度。 

