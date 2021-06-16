  • 30°C
2021年6月16日 (週三) 00:36
專題:取財有道

【小學試題】小六英文搶分練習題答案　 掌握不定代名詞（Indefinite Pronouns）用法

中小學 00:00 2021/06/16

小六英文搶分練習題答案。　

教育局宣布，全港學校可在5月24日起，恢復半天面授課堂。家長可陪伴小朋友，利用TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為復課做好準備。

以下為小六英文練習參考答案︰

Part A 

1. everyone

2. Someone

3. something

4. anywhere

5. nothing; anyone

6. somewhere

7. something/anything

8. No one

9. Anyone

Part B 

Part C 

1. There is somewhere you can take a good rest.

2. You can’t go anywhere without your Student ID card.

3. You can see “No Smoking” signs everywhere.

4. Everybody in the Dormitory Office is very helpful.

5. Nobody should keep a large amount of cash in the dormitory.

6. Go to the Lost Property Office if you have lost something.

7. Anyone who wants to make use of the library on Sunday should inform the librarian 2 days before.

答案由「進研教育」提供。

