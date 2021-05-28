  • 30°C
香港時間 : 2021528日 (週五) 00:17
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:取財有道

熱門關鍵字 : 校長專欄 好聲好戲 烹飪教煮 逆天奇案 靚太安樂窩 聲夢傳奇 新冠疫苗 兒童健康 防敏 開心速遞
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


趨勢分析

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【小學試題】小一英文模擬試題答案　複習考試測試能力

中小學 00:00 2021/05/28

分享：

熱門 校長專欄 好聲好戲 烹飪教煮 逆天奇案 靚太安樂窩 聲夢傳奇 新冠疫苗 兒童健康 防敏 開心速遞

小一英文模擬試題答案。

小學生6月初開始期末考試，家長要把握時間，加緊為孩子複習考試內容，並利用TOPick提供的模擬試題，測試孩子的能力，並針對弱項練習，大考自然得心應手。

以下為小一英文模擬試題參考答案：

Part A 

Part B

1. I 

2. He 

3. She 

4. They 

5. We 

Part C

1. This is 

2. That is 

3. These are

4. Those are

5. This is 

6. That is 

7. Those are 

Part D 

1. old; young 

2. hot; cold 

3. big; small 

4. fat; thin 

5. happy; sad 

6. long; short 

Part E 

1. has a drum

2. has a kite

3. have a baloon 

4. have some flowers 

5. have an ice-cream 

6. have a watermelon 

7. have a book  

Part F 

1. are 

2. is 

3. am 

4. is

5. are 

6. are 

7. is 

8. are 

9. is 

10. is

Part G 

1. an 

2. an

3. a

4. an

5. an

6. a

7. an

Part H 

1. four ducks 

2. three chicks 

3. two horses 

4. three dogs

5. six pigs

Part I 

1. feet

2. mice 

3. fish

4. sheep 

5. women 

6. children 

7. teeth

Part J 

1. a farm 

2. B 

3. C 

4. Mandy likes the ducklings best. 

5. Mandy feeds the ducklings at the pond. 

6. I like sheep best//I like chickens best.

答案由「進研教育」提供。

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

TOPick登陸MeWe啦：https://mewe.com/p/topick

呈分試 英文科 中小學考試 中小學教育 小學

最高瀏覽

【靚太安樂窩】豪裝渣甸山歐陸式1492呎單位　超大廚房淺色設計擴大空間感
09:00 2021/05/25
【靚太安樂窩】豪裝渣甸山歐陸式1492呎單位　超大廚房淺色設計擴大空間感
【口罩防疫措施】韓國口罩不是每款防病毒　拆解韓國口罩「KF」標籤「KF80」與「KF94」分別
18:07 2020/02/04
【口罩防疫措施】韓國口罩不是每款防病毒　拆解韓國口罩「KF」標籤「KF80」與「KF94」分別
【ERROR成員】肥仔待事業有成娶初戀女友　梁業無意減肥：姜B只得一個
14:57 2021/04/24
【ERROR成員】肥仔待事業有成娶初戀女友　梁業無意減肥：姜B只得一個