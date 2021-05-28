【小學試題】小一英文模擬試題答案 複習考試測試能力
小學生6月初開始期末考試，家長要把握時間，加緊為孩子複習考試內容，並利用TOPick提供的模擬試題，測試孩子的能力，並針對弱項練習，大考自然得心應手。
以下為小一英文模擬試題參考答案：
Part A
Part B
1. I
2. He
3. She
4. They
5. We
Part C
1. This is
2. That is
3. These are
4. Those are
5. This is
6. That is
7. Those are
Part D
1. old; young
2. hot; cold
3. big; small
4. fat; thin
5. happy; sad
6. long; short
Part E
1. has a drum
2. has a kite
3. have a baloon
4. have some flowers
5. have an ice-cream
6. have a watermelon
7. have a book
Part F
1. are
2. is
3. am
4. is
5. are
6. are
7. is
8. are
9. is
10. is
Part G
1. an
2. an
3. a
4. an
5. an
6. a
7. an
Part H
1. four ducks
2. three chicks
3. two horses
4. three dogs
5. six pigs
Part I
1. feet
2. mice
3. fish
4. sheep
5. women
6. children
7. teeth
Part J
1. a farm
2. B
3. C
4. Mandy likes the ducklings best.
5. Mandy feeds the ducklings at the pond.
6. I like sheep best//I like chickens best.
答案由「進研教育」提供。
