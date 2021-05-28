【小學試題】小一英文模擬試題答案　複習考試測試能力

▲ 小一英文模擬試題答案。

小學生6月初開始期末考試，家長要把握時間，加緊為孩子複習考試內容，並利用TOPick提供的模擬試題，測試孩子的能力，並針對弱項練習，大考自然得心應手。

以下為小一英文模擬試題參考答案：

Part A

Part B

1. I

2. He

3. She

4. They

5. We

Part C

1. This is

2. That is

3. These are

4. Those are

5. This is

6. That is

7. Those are

Part D

1. old; young

2. hot; cold

3. big; small

4. fat; thin

5. happy; sad

6. long; short

Part E

1. has a drum

2. has a kite

3. have a baloon

4. have some flowers

5. have an ice-cream

6. have a watermelon

7. have a book

Part F

1. are

2. is

3. am

4. is

5. are

6. are

7. is

8. are

9. is

10. is

Part G

1. an

2. an

3. a

4. an

5. an

6. a

7. an

Part H

1. four ducks

2. three chicks

3. two horses

4. three dogs

5. six pigs

Part I

1. feet

2. mice

3. fish

4. sheep

5. women

6. children

7. teeth

Part J

1. a farm

2. B

3. C

4. Mandy likes the ducklings best.

5. Mandy feeds the ducklings at the pond.

6. I like sheep best//I like chickens best.

答案由「進研教育」提供。

