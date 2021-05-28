【小學試題】小二英文模擬試題答案 複習考試測試能力
小學生6月初開始期末考試，家長要把握時間，加緊為孩子複習考試內容，並利用TOPick提供的模擬試題，測試孩子的能力，並針對弱項練習，大考自然得心應手。
以下為小二英文模擬試題參考答案：
Part A
1. B
2. Yes, Andy likes Hong Kong because it is modern.
3. B
4. D
5. C
6. C
Part B
1. are playing
2. am making
3. is cooking
4. is sleeping
5. are running
6. is watching
7. am swimming
8. are reading
9. is buying
Part C
1. in January
2. at twelve o’clock
3. on Sunday
4. in the morning
5. in winter
6. on 25th December
Part D
1. on
2. in
3. in
4. at
5. on
6. in
7. at
8. in
9. at
10. on
Part E
Part F
1. When; summer
2. Where; supermarket
3. What; sheep
4. Who; aunt
5. When; December
6. Where; in the sky
7. What; A bird
8. When; winter
Part G
1. She is in the classroom/near the door.
2. It is on the blackboard.
3. It is under the desk.
4. It is in the box.
答案由「進研教育」提供。
