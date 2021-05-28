  • 30°C
香港時間 : 2021528日 (週五) 00:17
專題:取財有道

【小學試題】小二英文模擬試題答案　複習考試測試能力

中小學 00:00 2021/05/28

小二英文模擬試題答案。

小學生6月初開始期末考試，家長要把握時間，加緊為孩子複習考試內容，並利用TOPick提供的模擬試題，測試孩子的能力，並針對弱項練習，大考自然得心應手。

以下為小二英文模擬試題參考答案：

Part A 

1. B

2. Yes, Andy likes Hong Kong because it is modern. 

3. B 

4. D 

5. C 

6. C 

Part B 

1. are playing 

2. am making 

3. is cooking 

4. is sleeping 

5. are running 

6. is watching 

7. am swimming 

8. are reading 

9. is buying

Part C 

1. in January 

2. at twelve o’clock 

3. on Sunday 

4. in the morning 

5. in winter 

6. on 25th December 

Part D

1. on

2. in

3. in

4. at

5. on

6. in 

7. at 

8. in 

9. at 

10. on 

Part E 

Part F

1. When; summer 

2. Where; supermarket

3. What; sheep

4. Who; aunt 

5. When; December 

6. Where; in the sky

7. What; A bird 

8. When; winter

Part G

1. She is in the classroom/near the door.

2. It is on the blackboard.

3. It is under the desk. 

4. It is in the box. 

答案由「進研教育」提供。

呈分試 英文科 中小學考試 中小學教育 小學

