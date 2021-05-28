【小學試題】小二英文模擬試題答案　複習考試測試能力

▲ 小二英文模擬試題答案。

小學生6月初開始期末考試，家長要把握時間，加緊為孩子複習考試內容，並利用TOPick提供的模擬試題，測試孩子的能力，並針對弱項練習，大考自然得心應手。

以下為小二英文模擬試題參考答案：

Part A

1. B

2. Yes, Andy likes Hong Kong because it is modern.

3. B

4. D

5. C

6. C

Part B

1. are playing

2. am making

3. is cooking

4. is sleeping

5. are running

6. is watching

7. am swimming

8. are reading

9. is buying

Part C

1. in January

2. at twelve o’clock

3. on Sunday

4. in the morning

5. in winter

6. on 25th December

Part D

1. on

2. in

3. in

4. at

5. on

6. in

7. at

8. in

9. at

10. on

Part E

Part F

1. When; summer

2. Where; supermarket

3. What; sheep

4. Who; aunt

5. When; December

6. Where; in the sky

7. What; A bird

8. When; winter

Part G

1. She is in the classroom/near the door.

2. It is on the blackboard.

3. It is under the desk.

4. It is in the box.

答案由「進研教育」提供。

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

TOPick登陸MeWe啦：https://mewe.com/p/topick