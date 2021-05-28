【小學試題】小三英文模擬試題答案 複習考試測試能力
小學生6月初開始期末考試，家長要把握時間，加緊為孩子複習考試內容，並利用TOPick提供的模擬試題，測試孩子的能力，並針對弱項練習，大考自然得心應手。
以下為小三英文模擬試題參考答案：
Part A
1. Passengers should try to use other modes of transport.
2. The delay is caused by the renovation work at the Schiphol Airport Station.
3. B
4. C
5. B
6. Yes, I like travelling by train as it’s very comfortable. / No, I don’t like travelling by train because it’s very expensive. (Other answers are accepted as long as they are reasonable and grammatical.)
Part B
1. B
2. C
3. B
4. A
5. C
Part C
1. walked
2. buys
3. talked
4. watched
5. make
6. don’t swim
7. played
8. Work
Part D
1. How many
2. What
3. Whose
4. When
5. Why
6. Who
7. Which
8. How much
9. Where
Part E
2. Jane is upset. Let's talk to her.
3. The boys are fighting. Let's stop them.
4. These cats are hurt. Let's take them to the vet.
5. John and I like rugby very much. Come and play with us.
Part F
1. a little
2. a few
3. a few
4. little
5. a few
6. a little
7. little
8. Few
Part G
1. D
2. A
3. K
4. H
5. F
6. C
7. G
8. I
9. J
10. L
11. B
12. E
答案由「進研教育」提供。
