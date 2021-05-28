【小學試題】小三英文模擬試題答案　複習考試測試能力

▲ 小三英文模擬試題答案。

小學生6月初開始期末考試，家長要把握時間，加緊為孩子複習考試內容，並利用TOPick提供的模擬試題，測試孩子的能力，並針對弱項練習，大考自然得心應手。

以下為小三英文模擬試題參考答案：

Part A

1. Passengers should try to use other modes of transport.

2. The delay is caused by the renovation work at the Schiphol Airport Station.

3. B

4. C

5. B

6. Yes, I like travelling by train as it’s very comfortable. / No, I don’t like travelling by train because it’s very expensive. (Other answers are accepted as long as they are reasonable and grammatical.)

Part B

1. B

2. C

3. B

4. A

5. C

Part C

1. walked

2. buys

3. talked

4. watched

5. make

6. don’t swim

7. played

8. Work

Part D

1. How many

2. What

3. Whose

4. When

5. Why

6. Who

7. Which

8. How much

9. Where

Part E

2. Jane is upset. Let's talk to her.

3. The boys are fighting. Let's stop them.

4. These cats are hurt. Let's take them to the vet.

5. John and I like rugby very much. Come and play with us.

Part F

1. a little

2. a few

3. a few

4. little

5. a few

6. a little

7. little

8. Few

Part G

1. D

2. A

3. K

4. H

5. F

6. C

7. G

8. I

9. J

10. L

11. B

12. E

答案由「進研教育」提供。

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

TOPick登陸MeWe啦：https://mewe.com/p/topick