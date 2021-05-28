  • 30°C
2021年5月28日
專題:取財有道

【小學試題】小三英文模擬試題答案　複習考試測試能力

2021/05/28

小三英文模擬試題答案。

小學生6月初開始期末考試，家長要把握時間，加緊為孩子複習考試內容，並利用TOPick提供的模擬試題，測試孩子的能力，並針對弱項練習，大考自然得心應手。

以下為小三英文模擬試題參考答案：

Part A 

1. Passengers should try to use other modes of transport.

2. The delay is caused by the renovation work at the Schiphol Airport Station. 

3. B 

4. C

5. B 

6. Yes, I like travelling by train as it’s very comfortable. / No, I don’t like travelling by train because it’s very expensive. (Other answers are accepted as long as they are reasonable and grammatical.)

Part B 

1. B 

2. C 

3. B 

4. A 

5. C 

Part C 

1. walked

2. buys 

3. talked 

4. watched 

5. make 

6. don’t swim 

7. played 

8. Work 

Part D 

1. How many 

2. What

3. Whose 

4. When 

5. Why 

6. Who

7. Which 

8. How much 

9. Where 

Part E 

2. Jane is upset. Let's talk to her.

3. The boys are fighting. Let's stop them.

4. These cats are hurt. Let's take them to the vet. 

5. John and I like rugby very much. Come and play with us. 

Part F 

1. a little 

2. a few 

3. a few 

4. little 

5. a few 

6. a little 

7. little 

8. Few

Part G 

1. D 

2. A

3. K 

4. H

5. F 

6. C 

7. G 

8. I

9. J 

10. L

11. B 

12. E 

答案由「進研教育」提供。

