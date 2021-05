【小學試題】小四英文模擬試題答案　複習考試測試能力

▲ 小四英文模擬試題答案。

小學生6月初開始期末考試,家長要把握時間,加緊為孩子複習考試內容,並利用TOPick提供的模擬試題,測試孩子的能力,並針對弱項練習,大考自然得心應手。

以下為小四英文模擬試題參考答案:

Part A

1. D

2. A

3. D

4. D

5. Proper children grow very slowly.

6. "Coward" means "someone who is not brave".

7. 2; 3; 4; 1

Part B

1. A

2. C

3. C

4. C

5. They live with their grandmother/granny/grandma. (line13-14)

6. old; energy

Part C

1. past

2. bites

3. good

4. and

5. carton

6. waste

7. in

8. So

9. or

10. low

11. but

12. of

Part D

1. Did Robert study at home on Monday?

Yes, he studied at home, so he didn’t play computer games.

2. Was Robert ill on Tuesday?

Yes, he was ill, so he didn’t go to school.

3. Did Robert take his dog for a walk on Wednesday?

Yes, he took his dog for a walk, so he didn’t’ tidy up his bedroom.

4. Did Robert look after his sister on Thursday?

Yes, he looked after his sister, so he didn’t post the letter.

Part E

1. rained

2. stayed

3. watched

4. liked

5. studied

6. washed

7. called

8. made

9. tidied

Part F

答案由「進研教育」提供。

