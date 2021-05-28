【小學試題】小五英文模擬試題答案 複習考試測試能力
小學生6月初開始期末考試，家長要把握時間，加緊為孩子複習考試內容，並利用TOPick提供的模擬試題，測試孩子的能力，並針對弱項練習，大考自然得心應手。
以下為小五英文模擬試題參考答案：
Part A
1. Do; like
2. live
3. enjoy
4. is
5. is preparing
6. did; do
7. ate
8. read
9. did; join
10. became
11. am getting
12. do
Part B
1. The blue whale is heavier than the African elephant.
2. The giraffe is taller than the ostrich.
3. Nile River is the longest.
4. The U.S.A. is the largest.
Part C
1. Superman is flying in the sky at present, isn’t he?
2. Auntie Polly will give birth to a baby boy next month, won’t she? /Auntie Polly is going to give birth to a baby boy next month, isn’t she?
3. Listen! Your sister is playing the guitar, isn’t she?
4. The astronauts will travel to space in 2 weeks, won’t they? / The astronauts are going to travel to space in 2 weeks, aren’t they?
5. Santa Claus has already bought a lot of presents for children, hasn’t he?
6. I am a well-behaved child, aren’t I?
Part D
1. May
2. could
3. Shall
4. needn’t
5. should
6. has to
7. needn’t
8. can
9. mustn’t
10. may
Part E
1. heavily
2. sunny
3. early
4. slowly
5. tired
6. freely
7. beautifully
8. happily
9. delicious
10. hungrily
11. comfortably
12. well
13. confidently
14. enjoyable
Part F
1. Smoke was coming out of the windows.
2. Two women were standing on a balcony.
3. Two firemen were aiming water at the building.
4. A man was jumping out a window.
5. Some other firemen were holding a net.
6. A child was running out of the building.
7. Some television reporters were filming the fire.
Part G
1. any of
2. all of
3. no
4. Both of
5. some
6. none of
7. any
8. none
9. Some of
10. all of
Part H
1. Jason Carter Eaton is the scriptwriter.
2. C
3. Manfred started building a playground for his (its) child before the baby is ready to be born.
4. B
5i) amused
5ii) exciting
5iii) moving
5iv) disappointed
5v) interesting
5vi) surprised
6. A
7. B
8. Yes, the writer recommends this film because he/she because he/she gives it/ the film scores full marks (5 out of 5) in the review. (Accept similar answers.)
答案由「進研教育」提供。
