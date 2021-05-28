  • 30°C
2021年5月28日
專題:取財有道

【小學試題】小五英文模擬試題答案　複習考試測試能力

2021/05/28

小五英文模擬試題答案。　

小學生6月初開始期末考試，家長要把握時間，加緊為孩子複習考試內容，並利用TOPick提供的模擬試題，測試孩子的能力，並針對弱項練習，大考自然得心應手。

以下為小五英文模擬試題參考答案：

Part A 

1. Do; like

2. live

3. enjoy

4. is

5. is preparing

6. did; do

7. ate

8. read

9. did; join

10. became

11. am getting

12. do 

Part B 

1. The blue whale is heavier than the African elephant.

2. The giraffe is taller than the ostrich.

3. Nile River is the longest.

4. The U.S.A. is the largest. 

Part C 

1. Superman is flying in the sky at present, isn’t he? 

2. Auntie Polly will give birth to a baby boy next month, won’t she? /Auntie Polly is going to give birth to a baby boy next month, isn’t she?

3. Listen! Your sister is playing the guitar, isn’t she?

4. The astronauts will travel to space in 2 weeks, won’t they? / The astronauts are going to travel to space in 2 weeks, aren’t they?

5. Santa Claus has already bought a lot of presents for children, hasn’t he?

6. I am a well-behaved child, aren’t I?

Part D 

1. May

2. could

3. Shall

4. needn’t

5. should

6. has to

7. needn’t

8. can

9. mustn’t

10. may

Part E 

1. heavily

2. sunny

3. early

4. slowly

5. tired

6. freely

7. beautifully

8. happily

9. delicious

10. hungrily

11. comfortably

12. well

13. confidently

14. enjoyable

Part F

1. Smoke was coming out of the windows.

2. Two women were standing on a balcony.

3. Two firemen were aiming water at the building.

4. A man was jumping out a window.

5. Some other firemen were holding a net.

6. A child was running out of the building.

7. Some television reporters were filming the fire.

Part G 

1. any of

2. all of 

3. no

4. Both of

5. some

6. none of

7. any

8. none

9. Some of

10. all of

Part H 

1. Jason Carter Eaton is the scriptwriter.

2. C

3. Manfred started building a playground for his (its) child before the baby is ready to be born.

4. B 

5i) amused

5ii) exciting

5iii) moving

5iv) disappointed

5v) interesting

5vi) surprised

6. A 

7. B 

8. Yes, the writer recommends this film because he/she because he/she gives it/ the film scores full marks (5 out of 5) in the review. (Accept similar answers.)

答案由「進研教育」提供。

