【學好英文】We Need To Talk等於分手 英文名師拆解港人常犯英文Email錯誤

▲ 英文名師拆解港人常犯英文Email錯誤。

不少香港人工作或讀書都無可避免要用到email，但很多朋友仔都會在寫英文時寫錯，以下是5個常犯的錯誤，希望大家可以小心。

1. Assure / Ensure / Reassure

錯誤示範:

We assure this is good.

這個用法不太自然。

意思:

Assure，向某人保證某事會發生

We assure you of our best services. 我們時刻竭盡所能為您服務.

Ensure ，確保某事會發生

To ensure safety of students, Hong Kong schools will close before Lunar New Year holiday. 為了確保學生安全，學校將提早放年假。

Reassure，令某人安心

The experts reassured the public that the flu is under control despite the rising death toll. 專家向公眾保證，儘管死亡人數上升，但流感仍在控制之中。



2. Stuff 的用法

Stuff的意思是事物，是uncountable (不可數名詞)，所以不會加 「s」，而且是informal ，較少用於email 。

錯誤示範:

Please be reminded to bring your own stuffs.

正確示範:

There are 3 items which will be discussed during the meeting.



3. Discuss 討論

Discuss就Discuss，在Discuss後加上About，不會令它變成Talk about，所以請不要寫Discuss about。

錯誤示範:

We will discuss about the details later.

正確示範:

We will discuss the details during the meeting next week.



4. Suggest 建議

Suggest是不會跟 「to」， 因此「suggest sb to do sth」是大錯特錯。

錯誤示範:

We suggested the class to go to his place and have a BBQ party.

正確示範:

We suggest you fill in the form now.

5. We need to talk

「We need to talk」字面是「我們需要談談」，但這背後的涵意並不只是這樣，反而是一個 「分手」 的經典句子。

如果想在email約其他人，可以用「 Can we talk?」或者「 We need to catch up!」

錯誤示範:

Boss, we need to talk.

正確示範:

May I ask if you are available for a short appointment (約見面) for further discussion?

文章獲Spencer Lam English Team授權轉載。


