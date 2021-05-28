  • 33°C
香港時間 : 2021528日 (週五) 12:28
專題:取財有道

【學好英文】We Need To Talk等於分手 英文名師拆解港人常犯英文Email錯誤

中小學 10:53 2021/05/28

英文名師拆解港人常犯英文Email錯誤。

不少香港人工作或讀書都無可避免要用到email，但很多朋友仔都會在寫英文時寫錯，以下是5個常犯的錯誤，希望大家可以小心。 

1.  Assure / Ensure / Reassure 

錯誤示範:  

We assure this is good.

這個用法不太自然。

意思:

  • Assure，向某人保證某事會發生

We assure you of our best services.

我們時刻竭盡所能為您服務.

  • Ensure ，確保某事會發生

To ensure safety of students, Hong Kong schools will close before Lunar New Year holiday.

為了確保學生安全，學校將提早放年假。

  • Reassure，令某人安心

The experts reassured the public that the flu is under control despite the rising death toll.

專家向公眾保證，儘管死亡人數上升，但流感仍在控制之中。


2.  Stuff 的用法

Stuff的意思是事物，是uncountable (不可數名詞)，所以不會加 「s」，而且是informal ，較少用於email 。

錯誤示範:

Please be reminded to bring your own stuffs. 

正確示範: 

There are 3 items which will be discussed during the meeting. 


3.  Discuss 討論

Discuss就Discuss，在Discuss後加上About，不會令它變成Talk about，所以請不要寫Discuss about。

錯誤示範:

We will discuss about the details later.

正確示範:

We will discuss the details during the meeting next week. 


4.  Suggest 建議

Suggest是不會跟 「to」， 因此「suggest sb to do sth」是大錯特錯。

錯誤示範: 

We suggested the class to go to his place and have a BBQ party.

正確示範:

We suggest you fill in the form now. 

5. We need to talk

「We need to talk」字面是「我們需要談談」，但這背後的涵意並不只是這樣，反而是一個 「分手」 的經典句子。

如果想在email約其他人，可以用「 Can we talk?」或者「 We need to catch up!」

錯誤示範:

Boss, we need to talk. 

正確示範:

May I ask if you are available for a short appointment (約見面) for further discussion? 

同場加映小六英文考試常犯錯誤

文章獲Spencer Lam English Team授權轉載。
 

撰文 : Spencer Lam

高效學習 英文科 年假

