【學好英文】We Need To Talk等於分手 英文名師拆解港人常犯英文Email錯誤
不少香港人工作或讀書都無可避免要用到email，但很多朋友仔都會在寫英文時寫錯，以下是5個常犯的錯誤，希望大家可以小心。
1. Assure / Ensure / Reassure
錯誤示範:
We assure this is good.
這個用法不太自然。
意思:
- Assure，向某人保證某事會發生
We assure you of our best services.
我們時刻竭盡所能為您服務.
- Ensure ，確保某事會發生
To ensure safety of students, Hong Kong schools will close before Lunar New Year holiday.
為了確保學生安全，學校將提早放年假。
- Reassure，令某人安心
The experts reassured the public that the flu is under control despite the rising death toll.
專家向公眾保證，儘管死亡人數上升，但流感仍在控制之中。
2. Stuff 的用法
Stuff的意思是事物，是uncountable (不可數名詞)，所以不會加 「s」，而且是informal ，較少用於email 。
錯誤示範:
Please be reminded to bring your own stuffs.
正確示範:
There are 3 items which will be discussed during the meeting.
3. Discuss 討論
Discuss就Discuss，在Discuss後加上About，不會令它變成Talk about，所以請不要寫Discuss about。
錯誤示範:
We will discuss about the details later.
正確示範:
We will discuss the details during the meeting next week.
4. Suggest 建議
Suggest是不會跟 「to」， 因此「suggest sb to do sth」是大錯特錯。
錯誤示範:
We suggested the class to go to his place and have a BBQ party.
正確示範:
We suggest you fill in the form now.
5. We need to talk
「We need to talk」字面是「我們需要談談」，但這背後的涵意並不只是這樣，反而是一個 「分手」 的經典句子。
如果想在email約其他人，可以用「 Can we talk?」或者「 We need to catch up!」
錯誤示範:
Boss, we need to talk.
正確示範:
May I ask if you are available for a short appointment (約見面) for further discussion?
文章獲Spencer Lam English Team授權轉載。
撰文 : Spencer Lam