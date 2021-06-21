【升中面試】一分鐘英文自我介紹吸引校長眼光 英文名師分享自我介紹範本

▲ Spencer lam分享升中面試英文自我介紹範本。

要想入讀心儀的中學，除了學業成績要好，自行派位的升中面試部分也非常重要，目的是考核學生兩文三語（普通話、英語、粵語）的能力，面試官可能會要求學生以普通話或英語，進行一分鐘簡單自我介紹。

英文補習名師Spencer lam表示，由於自我介紹的時間有限，而面試官一天也要面見多名學生，學生應該把握時間吸引面試官的注意力加分，他將列出三篇英文自我介紹的範本，讓學生參考。

Template 1

Good morning/Good afternoon, everyone. I am XXX and I'm from XXX primary school.

Let me introduce my family first - I have a mom, dad and an older sister. My sister is always the top of her class, so she is my role model.

Academically, I am able to rank top 3 in various school tests and exams due to my supportive family and my fine time management. Besides schoolwork, I also participate in many extra-curricular activities, including the piano class, jazz drum class, violin class, dance class, etc. The rich exposure to music at a young age has made music my passion and hobby. Whenever I feel frustrated by my studies, playing an instruments always calms me down. Seeing others enjoy the music I play brings me indescribable joy. It feels like the audience and I are connected together, which keeps on motivating me to continue playing music.

I remember during my first piano class; I didn't enjoy it. But after listening to some classic music such as Tchaikovsky's "Piano Concerto No. 1", I was moved by its marvellous melody. It has become my goal to be able to play such nice music one day.

