【升中面試】運動型學生必備一分鐘英文自我介紹 英文名師分享自我介紹範本

▲ 運動型學生必備一分鐘英文自我介紹 。

要想入讀心儀的中學，除了學業成績要好，自行派位的升中面試部分也非常重要，目的是考核學生兩文三語（普通話、英語、粵語）的能力，面試官可能會要求學生以普通話或英語，進行一分鐘簡單自我介紹。

英文補習名師Spencer lam表示，由於自我介紹的時間有限，而面試官一天也要面見多名學生，學生應該把握時間吸引面試官的注意力加分，他將列出三篇英文自我介紹的範本，讓學生參考。

Template 2

Good morning/Good afternoon, everyone, I am XXX and I'm from XXX primary school.

I was born in a family of three, including my dad, mom and me. Although it is a small family, my life is very fulfilling.

I am the captain of our school basketball team. Apart from basketball, I am also interested in many other different sports, such as football, rugby, gymnastics, etc. I chose to join the school basketball team because it can strengthen my physical fitness and cultivates my teamwork spirit. Basketball is a team sport, in the pursuit of winning, I must learn how to cooperate with my teammates. As the team captain, I shoulder more responsibility to lead the team.

I remember once we lost in an inter-school competition- a teammate started to blame others. They started quarrelling on the basketball court. As the captain, I had to settle it, so we called a timeout and made sure they were cool with each other before continuing the game. At last, we lost the game, but we did try our best, and most importantly, I have built a stronger bonding with my teammates.

音樂愛好者的自我介紹範本請點擊：【升中面試】音樂型學生一分鐘英文自我介紹範本

閱讀愛好者的自我介紹範本請點擊：【升中面試】閱讀型學生一分鐘英文自我介紹範本

TOPick推出小學各級工作紙，參考名校精選試題，鞏固知識，緊貼學習進度。立即免費下載︰bit.ly/2X96KAZ



【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路：https://bit.ly/35z6COD

文章獲Spencer lam授權轉載。

責任編輯：鄺嫻