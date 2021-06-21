  • 31°C
2021年6月21日 (週一)
TOPick DSE 升學攻略2021

【升中面試】閱讀型學生一分鐘英文自我介紹 英文名師分享自我介紹範本

中小學 17:06 2021/06/21

閱讀型學生一分鐘英文自我介紹。

要想入讀心儀的中學，除了學業成績要好，自行派位的升中面試部分也非常重要，目的是考核學生兩文三語（普通話、英語、粵語）的能力，面試官可能會要求學生以普通話或英語，進行一分鐘簡單自我介紹。

英文補習名師Spencer lam表示，由於自我介紹的時間有限，而面試官一天也要面見多名學生，學生應該把握時間吸引面試官的注意力加分，他將列出三篇英文自我介紹的範本，讓學生參考。

Template 3

Good morning/Good afternoon everyone, I am XXX and I'm from XXX primary/elementary school.

I have two parents and three siblings. I love my family very much. Whenever my father and mother have spare time, they would make fruitful plans with us, such as going on a picnic and hiking. Even though my parents have tight schedules, I am always accompanied by brothers and sisters at home. Because of them, I never feel lonely. I can let go of all worries and explore different things in the world freely, hence having a creative mind.

Reading is my favourite pastime. Whenever the recess bell rings, I usually go to the library. I particularly enjoy the peaceful environment in the library. This can help develop my critical thinking skills. I think self-discipline is important for us.

音樂愛好者的自我介紹範本請點擊：【升中面試】音樂愛好者一分鐘英文自我介紹範本

運動愛好者的自我介紹範本請點擊：【升中面試】運動型學生必備一分鐘英文介紹範本

文章獲Spencer lam授權轉載。

責任編輯：鄺嫻

