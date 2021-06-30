【小學試題】小三英文搶分練習題答案　認識比較級形容詞（Comparative Adjectives）

▲ 小三英文搶分練習題答案。

小學生已經完成期末考試，接下來就是試後活動和暑假，家長可利用這段時間，為孩子鞏固知識，留意弱項加強練習。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為下學年做好準備。

以下為小三英文練習答案：

Part A.

Part B.

1. wiser than

2. easier than

3. the heaviest

4. cheaper than

5. bigger than

6. the longest

7. the fastest

8. the hardest

9. the tallest

Part C.

Part D.

1. worst

2. bravest

3. most humorous

4. crunchiest

5. more exciting

Part E.

1. the laziest

2. the rudest

3. smarter than

4. the luckiest

5. the easiest

6. the wisest

7. the highest

8. thinner than

9. fatter than

10. longer than

11. larger than

12. smaller than

13. the biggest

14. the prettiest

TOPick「親子最營食譜大賽」，立即參加贏LC鑄鐵煲及香港迪士尼樂園門票等大獎，按此參加

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

TOPick登陸MeWe啦：https://mewe.com/p/topick