2021年6月30日 (週三) 00:58
TOPick DSE 升學攻略2021

【小學試題】小三英文搶分練習題答案　認識比較級形容詞（Comparative Adjectives）

中小學 00:00 2021/06/30

小三英文搶分練習題答案。

小學生已經完成期末考試，接下來就是試後活動和暑假，家長可利用這段時間，為孩子鞏固知識，留意弱項加強練習。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為下學年做好準備。

 以下為小三英文練習答案：

Part A.

Part B.

1. wiser than
2. easier than
3. the heaviest
4. cheaper than
5. bigger than
6. the longest
7. the fastest
8. the hardest
9. the tallest

Part C.

Part D.

1. worst
2. bravest
3. most humorous
4. crunchiest
5. more exciting

Part E. 

1. the laziest
2. the rudest
3. smarter than
4. the luckiest
5. the easiest
6. the wisest
7. the highest
8. thinner than
9. fatter than
10. longer than
11. larger than
12. smaller than
13. the biggest 
14. the prettiest

中小學教育 中小學考試 呈分試

