【小學試題】小五英文名校精選試題答案　學習連接詞（Conjunctions）應用

▲ 小五英文名校精選試題答案。

小學生已經完成期末考試，接下來就是試後活動和暑假，家長可利用這段時間，為孩子鞏固知識，留意弱項加強練習。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為下學年做好準備。

以下為小五英文練習答案：

Part A.

1. C

2. C

3. A, B

4. B

5. I can buy the soap bar in the main store at B11, XXX World, XXX Garden, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

6. The least popular product is the absorbent towel because it has discount to boost up the sales.

7. The most popular product is foldable storage container as it is the best seller.

8. I like soap bar best because I like the smell of rose. / Any possible answer.

Part B.

1. so that

2. because

3. Although

4. so that

5. because

6. so

7. when

8. so

9. but

10. when

11. while

12. but

13. Although

14. while

答案由「一學趣教育中心」提供。

