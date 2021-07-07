【小學試題】小三英文搶分練習題答案 學習食物量詞（phrases of quantity）
中小學 00:00 2021/07/07
踏入7月，小學生快將放暑假，家長可利用這段時間，為孩子鞏固知識，留意在期末考試的弱項加強練習。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為下學年做好準備。
Part A.
1. wears
2. play
3. sing
4. were
5. sat
6. shared
7. had
8. was
9. built
10. ate
Part B.
1. Can
2. What
3. Who
4. Is
5. Does
6. Where
7. When
Part C.
1. and
2. or
3. or
4. but
5. because
Part D.
1. Is
2. I
3. Are
4. Are
5. Are
Part F.
1. a bowl of
2. a bottle of
3. a slice of pizza
4. a can of cola
5. a piece of chicken wing
6. a plate of spaghetti
7. a cup of tea
