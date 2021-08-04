  • 28°C
香港時間 : 2021804日 (週三) 01:12
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:TOPick DSE 升學攻略2021

熱門關鍵字 : 吳諾弘 東京奧運 5000元消費券 校長專欄 聲夢傳奇 MIRROR星蹤 靚太安樂窩 香港小姐2021 新冠疫苗 兒童健康
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【小學試題】小六英文名校精選試題答案　閱讀理解看食譜學焗蛋糕

中小學 00:00 2021/08/04

分享：

熱門 吳諾弘 東京奧運 5000元消費券 校長專欄 聲夢傳奇 MIRROR星蹤 靚太安樂窩 香港小姐2021 新冠疫苗 兒童健康

小六英文名校精選試題答案。

小學生開始放暑假了，家長可利用這段時間，為孩子鞏固知識，留意在期末考試的弱項加強練習。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為下學年做好準備。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Part A.

1. C

2. C

3. D

4. C > B > A > D

5. We should bake the cake for 55 minutes if we use a rice cooker.

6. The importance of not to over fold the mixture because it can keep the cake soft.

Part B.

1. who 

2. where

3. when

4. whom

5. which

6. who

7. whom

8. who

緊貼東京奧運及港隊消息，即看奧運專頁：https://bit.ly/3inwDGa

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

TOPick登陸MeWe啦：https://mewe.com/p/topick

中小學考試 中小學教育 呈分試

最高瀏覽

【廿四孝爸爸】錢嘉樂跟女兒學英文　書到用時方恨少：全靠將勤補拙
11:14 2021/07/18
【廿四孝爸爸】錢嘉樂跟女兒學英文　書到用時方恨少：全靠將勤補拙
【黎明演唱會】李嘉欣許晉亨睇Leon個唱尾場　黎明爆金句罕提婚姻狀況
23:25 2021/07/18
【黎明演唱會】李嘉欣許晉亨睇Leon個唱尾場　黎明爆金句罕提婚姻狀況
【風暴消息】所有熱帶氣旋警告信號已取消　「查帕卡」會逐漸遠離香港並減弱【不斷更新】
21:00 2021/07/20
【風暴消息】所有熱帶氣旋警告信號已取消　「查帕卡」會逐漸遠離香港並減弱【不斷更新】