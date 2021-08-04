【小學試題】小六英文名校精選試題答案　閱讀理解看食譜學焗蛋糕

▲ 小六英文名校精選試題答案。

小學生開始放暑假了，家長可利用這段時間，為孩子鞏固知識，留意在期末考試的弱項加強練習。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為下學年做好準備。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Part A.

1. C

2. C

3. D

4. C > B > A > D

5. We should bake the cake for 55 minutes if we use a rice cooker.

6. The importance of not to over fold the mixture because it can keep the cake soft.

Part B.

1. who

2. where

3. when

4. whom

5. which

6. who

7. whom

8. who

