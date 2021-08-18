  • 29°C
專題:TOPick DSE 升學攻略2021

【小學試題】小一英文搶分練習題答案　認識如何使用this/that/theses/those

中小學 00:00 2021/08/18

小一英文搶分練習題答案。

小學生開始放暑假了，家長可利用這段時間，為孩子鞏固知識，留意在期末考試的弱項加強練習。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為下學年做好準備。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Part A.

1. a

2. The

3. a 

4. the

5. the

6. The

7. an

8. the

9. The

Part B.

1. ! / .

2. ? / .

3. ? / .

4. , / ! / .

5. ! / .

Part C.

1. I

2. my

3. She

4. Her

5. His

6. He

Part D.

1. has

2. is

3. has

4. have

5. are

6. have

7. has

8. am

Part E.

1. this

2. those

3. that

4. these

