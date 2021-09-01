【小學試題】小二英文搶分練習題答案　認識地點介詞（Prepositions of Place）運用

▲ 小二英文搶分練習題答案。

小學生開學了，家長可陪伴小朋友，重拾上學的心情，助孩子溫故知新。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為開學做好準備。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

以下為小二英文練習參考答案：

Part A.

Picture A

1.on

2. in

3. under

4. near

5. three/in

Picture B

1. in

2. near

3. on

4. under

5. two/in

Part B.

1. near

2. in

3. under

4. on

5. near

6. on

7. under

8. in

9. on

10. in

C.

1. on

2. in

3. on

4. near

5. under

6. in

7. under

8. on

D.

1. She is in the classroom/near the door

2. It is on the blackboard.

3. It is under the desk.

4.It is in the box.

