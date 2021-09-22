【小學試題】小五英文搶分練習題答案　認識情態助動詞(Modal Verbs)運用

▲ 小五英文搶分練習題答案。

小學生開學了，家長可陪伴小朋友，重拾上學的心情，助孩子溫故知新。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為開學做好準備。

以下為小五英文練習參考答案：

Part A.

1.In the library

(a)We can borrow up to six books each time.

(b)We mustn’t talk loudly in the library.

(c)We should turn off our mobile phones

2.On the beach

(a)We have to warm up before we start swimming.

(b)We may find small crabs and seashells on the sand.

(c)We mustn’t go swimming when the red flag is hoisted.

3.In the park

(a)We can see beautiful flowers and take a rest under the trees.

(b)We have to keep the facilities clean.

(c)We mustn’t step on the grass.

4.When we take MTR

(a)We must stand behind the yellow line.

(b)We should give our seats to the elderly.

(c)We shouldn’t eat or drink on the train.

Part B

1. May

2. could

3. Shall

4. needn't

5. should

6. has to

7. needn't

8. can

9. mustn't

10. may

Part C

1. May

2. will

3. Shall

4. can

5. has to

6. must

7. could

8. needn't

9. Can

10. Shall

11. should not

12. should

