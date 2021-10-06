  • 31°C
香港時間 : 20211006日 (週三) 12:30
專題:未來技能今天學

【小學試題】小五英文名校精選試題答案　學習運用反身代名詞（reflexive pronouns）

中小學 00:00 2021/10/06

小五英文名校精選試題答案。

小學生開學了，家長可陪伴小朋友，重拾上學的心情，助孩子溫故知新。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為開學做好準備。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

以下為小五英文練習參考答案：

Part A.

1. B

2. A

3. Four pets are mentioned in the article.

4. The fish tank is in the living room.

5. No, he doesn’t like cats as he has allergies to cats.

6. The cat is a male.

Part B.

1. yourself/yourselves

2. himself

3. herself

4. ourselves

5. itself

6. myself

7. itself

8. themselves

9. yourselves

10. yourself

Part C.

1. whose

2. who

3. who

4. when

5. where

6. when

7. who

Part D.

1. you --> your

2. could --> can

3. Thailand --> Thai

4. book --> booking

5. informations --> information

6. hear --> hearing

