  • 24°C
香港時間 : 20211013日 (週三) 00:16
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:未來技能今天學

熱門關鍵字 : 魷魚遊戲 Anson Lo 疫苗獎賞 MIRROR星蹤 炎明熹 李慧詩 校長專欄 靚太安樂窩 新冠疫苗 兒童健康
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【小學試題】小一英文搶分練習題答案　閱讀理解學習填寫個人資料

中小學 00:00 2021/10/13

分享：

熱門 魷魚遊戲 Anson Lo 疫苗獎賞 MIRROR星蹤 炎明熹 李慧詩 校長專欄 靚太安樂窩 新冠疫苗 兒童健康

小一英文搶分練習題答案。

小學生開學了，家長可陪伴小朋友，重拾上學的心情，助孩子溫故知新。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為開學做好準備。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

以下為小一英文練習參考答案：

Part A.

1. This is Cindy’s/Lam Ka Ki’s personal information sheet.

2. Her birthday is on 16th March.

3. She lives in Mong Kok.

4. A

5. Her mother is a fashion designer.

6. There are 4 / four people in her family.

Part B.

1. designer

2. address

3. information

4. student

5. graduation

6. personal

7. pilot

8. occupation

ToPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

呈分試 中小學考試 中小學教育

最高瀏覽

【圓規風球】圓規凌晨最接近香港　8號風球至少明早日出前維持【不斷更新】
23:51 2021/10/12
【圓規風球】圓規凌晨最接近香港　8號風球至少明早日出前維持【不斷更新】
【掏空超市】圓規迫近或掛八號波　將軍澳人急搶儲糧避風【多圖】
22:06 2021/10/11
【掏空超市】圓規迫近或掛八號波　將軍澳人急搶儲糧避風【多圖】
【童你一起長大了】張沅薇當年為家庭退出娛圈　離婚後獨力照顧兩個兒子
16:14 2021/10/11
【童你一起長大了】張沅薇當年為家庭退出娛圈　離婚後獨力照顧兩個兒子