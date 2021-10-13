【小學試題】小一英文搶分練習題答案 閱讀理解學習填寫個人資料
小學生開學了，家長可陪伴小朋友，重拾上學的心情，助孩子溫故知新。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為開學做好準備。
【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ
以下為小一英文練習參考答案：
Part A.
1. This is Cindy’s/Lam Ka Ki’s personal information sheet.
2. Her birthday is on 16th March.
3. She lives in Mong Kok.
4. A
5. Her mother is a fashion designer.
6. There are 4 / four people in her family.
Part B.
1. designer
2. address
3. information
4. student
5. graduation
6. personal
7. pilot
8. occupation
