專題:未來技能今天學

【小學試題】小五英文搶分練習題答案　留意閱讀理解答題要求免失分

中小學 00:00 2021/10/20

小學生開學了，家長可陪伴小朋友，重拾上學的心情，助孩子溫故知新。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為開學做好準備。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

以下為小五英文練習參考答案：

Part A.

1. B

2i) Diligent/Patient/Responsible/Just

2ii) Language skills

2iii) Hospital

2iv) Clinic

2v) Careful

3. C

4. perform exciting tasks like going to court , but also have to handle some boring work like studying cases or
preparing documents.(Accept similar answers)

5. B

6. D

7i) It is a meaningful and challenging job (because a lawyer can uphold justice). He feels satisfied every time he helps his clients get what they deserve. 

7ii) He is afraid of blood.  He does not like to stay (or work) in a hospital or clinic.

8. A

9. Being a nurse does not suit him/ is not his dream job/ is not suitable for him.

10. A, B

Part B.

1. uphold

2. rebuttal

3. deserve

4. Apart from

5. convince

6. challenging

7. diligent

8. stable

9. satisfied

10. recites

