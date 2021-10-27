  • 25°C
香港時間 : 20211027日 (週三) 01:09
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:未來技能今天學

熱門關鍵字 : 李雲迪 靚太安樂窩 校長專欄 兒童健康 炎明熹 Anson Lo 超市大搜查 疫苗獎賞 MIRROR星蹤 新冠疫苗
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【小學試題】小二英文搶分練習題答案　留意閱讀理解答題要求免失分

中小學 00:00 2021/10/27

分享：

熱門 李雲迪 靚太安樂窩 校長專欄 兒童健康 炎明熹 Anson Lo 超市大搜查 疫苗獎賞 MIRROR星蹤 新冠疫苗

小二英文搶分練習題答案。

小學生開學了，家長可陪伴小朋友，重拾上學的心情，助孩子溫故知新。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為開學做好準備。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

以下為小二英文練習參考答案：

Part A.

1. B

2. Yes, Andy likes Hong Kong because it is modern. 

3. B

4. D

5. C

6. C

7. No, there are different areas. There are busy areas like Central. There are also places with country parks, such as Tai Po, and places with both old and new buildings, like Shum Shui Po.  (Accept similar answers).

8. I would love to live in Tai Po because I love country parks (Accept similar answers).

9i) Manchester

9ii) full of trees and mountains

9iii) Sham Shui Po, Kowloon

9iv) both old and new buildings

9v) Hong Kong

9vi) Tai Po, the New Territories

Part B. 

1. modern

2. storeys

3. neighbourhood

4. the New Territories

5. almost

6. different

7. Both

8. full of

9. busy

10. city centre

ToPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

呈分試 中小學考試 中小學教育

最高瀏覽

【開心速遞】呂慧儀張景淳龔水戀玩穿越　「龔燁兒子」黃俊豪是何超蓮舊愛
11:31 2021/10/26
【開心速遞】呂慧儀張景淳龔水戀玩穿越　「龔燁兒子」黃俊豪是何超蓮舊愛
【好家姐】吳若希全家慶祝弟18歲生日　韓風細佬讀聖士提反明年DSE考生
17:25 2021/10/25
【好家姐】吳若希全家慶祝弟18歲生日　韓風細佬讀聖士提反明年DSE考生
【超市大搜查】飲鈣思寶補鈣降膽固醇？註冊營養師教揀補充鈣質之選
10:37 2021/10/25
【超市大搜查】飲鈣思寶補鈣降膽固醇？註冊營養師教揀補充鈣質之選