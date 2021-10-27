【小學試題】小二英文搶分練習題答案　留意閱讀理解答題要求免失分

▲ 小二英文搶分練習題答案。

小學生開學了，家長可陪伴小朋友，重拾上學的心情，助孩子溫故知新。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為開學做好準備。

以下為小二英文練習參考答案：

Part A.

1. B

2. Yes, Andy likes Hong Kong because it is modern.

3. B

4. D

5. C

6. C

7. No, there are different areas. There are busy areas like Central. There are also places with country parks, such as Tai Po, and places with both old and new buildings, like Shum Shui Po. (Accept similar answers).

8. I would love to live in Tai Po because I love country parks (Accept similar answers).

9i) Manchester

9ii) full of trees and mountains

9iii) Sham Shui Po, Kowloon

9iv) both old and new buildings

9v) Hong Kong

9vi) Tai Po, the New Territories

Part B.

1. modern

2. storeys

3. neighbourhood

4. the New Territories

5. almost

6. different

7. Both

8. full of

9. busy

10. city centre

