專題:未來技能今天學

【小學試題】小四英文搶分練習題答案　學習運用Wh-words

中小學 00:00 2021/11/10

小四英文搶分練習題答案。

小學生開學了，家長可陪伴小朋友，重拾上學的心情，助孩子溫故知新。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為開學做好準備。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

以下為小四英文練習參考答案：

Part A.

1. What

2. Where

3. When

4. Do

5. Who

6. Why

Part B.

1. was

2. ate

3. didn't feel

4. went

5. am

6. is

7. will have

8. will learn

9. Do want

Part C.

1. a few

2. a little

3. a little

4. a few

5. a few

Part D.

1. both

2. but

3. or

4. but

5. and

Part E.

1. exciting

2. boring

3. frightening

4. touching

5. informative

ToPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

