【小學試題】小二英文搶分練習題答案　學習運用Question Words (wh-)

▲ 小二英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Part A.

1. How old

2. Where

3. What

4. How

5. Who

6. What time

7. Do

Part B.

1. am

2. sell

3. are

4. catches

5. helps

6. is

7. likes

Part C.

1. at seven o’clock

2. at seven thirty in the morning.

3. at eight ten in the morning.

4. at four twenty in the afternoon.

5. I have dinner at six twenty-five in the evening.

6. I watch TV at seven forty-five in the evening.

7. I go to bed at nine fifteen at night.

Part D.

1. in

2. at

3. on

4. in

5. by

6. on

7. on, on

8. at

9. on

10. in

ToPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD