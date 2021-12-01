  • 17°C
香港時間 : 20211201日 (週三) 00:18
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:未來技能今天學

熱門關鍵字 : 聖誕2021 譚詠麟 靚太安樂窩 全民造星IV 校長專欄 炎明熹 兒童健康 MIRROR星蹤 超市大搜查 新冠疫苗
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【小學試題】小二英文搶分練習題答案　學習運用Question Words (wh-)

中小學 00:00 2021/12/01

分享：

熱門 聖誕2021 譚詠麟 靚太安樂窩 全民造星IV 校長專欄 炎明熹 兒童健康 MIRROR星蹤 超市大搜查 新冠疫苗

小二英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Part A.

1. How old

2. Where

3. What

4. How

5. Who

6. What time

7. Do

Part B. 

1. am

2. sell

3. are

4. catches

5. helps

6. is

7. likes

Part C. 

1. at seven o’clock

2. at seven thirty in the morning.

3. at eight ten in the morning.

4. at four twenty in the afternoon.

5. I have dinner at six twenty-five in the evening.

6. I watch TV at seven forty-five in the evening.

7. I go to bed at nine fifteen at night.

Part D. 

1. in

2. at

3. on

4. in

5. by

6. on

7. on, on

8. at

9. on

10. in

ToPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周三晚上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

呈分試 中小學考試 中小學教育

最高瀏覽

【何鴻燊遺產】庭上披露何鴻燊未立遺囑　長房爭議遺產達110億元何超瓊稱只涉約17.2億元
16:09 2021/11/30
【何鴻燊遺產】庭上披露何鴻燊未立遺囑　長房爭議遺產達110億元何超瓊稱只涉約17.2億元
【浴火重生】為救未婚夫衝火海全身8成燒傷　空姐歌手積極治療：我會勇敢走下去
16:06 2021/11/29
【浴火重生】為救未婚夫衝火海全身8成燒傷　空姐歌手積極治療：我會勇敢走下去
【娛圈喜事】《開心速遞》「李莫仇」張詩欣宣布結婚　圈中多位情侶見證求婚過程
09:49 2021/11/30
【娛圈喜事】《開心速遞》「李莫仇」張詩欣宣布結婚　圈中多位情侶見證求婚過程