【小學試題】100題Past Tense 及 Present Perfect Tense 練習答案

▲ 100題Past Tense 及 Present Perfect Tense 練習答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題,助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知,維持學習進度,並可熟習考試題型,提升應試技巧及速度,測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

1. played

2. bought

3. invited

4. fought

5. visited

6. have known

7. asked

8. had, played

9. were

10. got

11. has taught

12. has, been

13. didn't study

14. fed

15. Has, seen

16. has, been

17. swept

18. watched

19. came

20. watered

21. did not rain

22. stepped

23. Have, ridden

24. arrived

25. had

26. Have, flown

27. sent

28. have spent

29. was

30. has beaten

31. walked

32. wrote, cooked

33. have bought

34. has been

35. Have, ridden

36. Was

37. brought

38. knew

39. Were

40. gave

41. spent

42. finished

43. scored

44. thought

45. Have, been

46. met

47. have, caught

48. fought

49. used to fly

50. has, been

51. Was

52. Did, clean

53. tidied

54. drank

55. sat

56. was

57. have driven

58. cleaned

59. listened

60. have, hidden

61. Have, lain

62. saw

63. went

64. Have, told

65. has taught

66. has been

67. drove

68. paid

69. has not woken

70. got

71. understood

72. took

73. have forgotten

74. had

75. Did, wash

76.told

77. has arrived

78. visited

79. learned/ learnt

80.stayed

81. went, play

82. found

83. were

84. did not work

85. used to

86. picked

87. decided

88. were not

89. watered

90. has thrown

91. has grown

92. clapped

93. have ridden

94. has not done

95. swam

96. have, left

97. put

98. drew

99. began

100. has become

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」,更多教育升學資訊:https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD