20211222日 (週三)
專題:未來技能今天學

【小學試題】小六英文搶分練習題答案　學習運用被動語態

中小學 00:00 2021/12/22

小六英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Part A.

1. He

2. has been donated

3. by them

4. was done

5. is being thanked

6. will be given

7. am given

8. A song was sung by the children together.

9. Disneyland is visited by a lot of mainland people.

10. The mistakes have been corrected by the student.

Part B.

1. Lots of money was donated to the town by the rich man last year. / The town was donated lots of money by the rich man last year.

2. Some flowers are being planted in the park by the workers.

3. This town is visited by more than a million people every year.

4. This town is visited by more than a million people every year.

5. Two suggestions have been put forward.

6. A speech is being given by the rich man in the town hall.

7. An old cinema was pulled down by the workers.

8. The rich man will be invited by the mayor to visit the town next year.

Part C.

1. was invited

2. were replaced

3. was turned

4. were named

5. was destroyed

6. were killed

7. is being renovated

8. is being built

9. will be completed

10. will be shown

