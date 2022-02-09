  • 16°C
香港時間 : 2022年2月9日 (週三) 00:10
專題:至TOP節日全攻略

【小學試題】小五英文搶分練習題答案　留意閱讀理解答題要求免失分

中小學 00:00 2022/02/09

小五英文搶分練習題答案。

小學生開學了，家長可陪伴小朋友，重拾上學的心情，助孩子溫故知新。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為開學做好準備。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Part A.

1. Jason Carter Eaton is the scriptwriter.

2. C

3. A

4. Manfred starts building a playground for his (its) child before the baby is ready to be born.

5. C

6. B

7. Yes, she can watch this film because she can choose to watch it in English.

8i) amused

8ii) exciting

8iii) moving

8iv) disappointed

8v) interesting

8vi) surprised

9. A

10. B

11. Yes, the writer recommends this film because he / she because he/she gives it/the film scores full marks (5 out of 5) in the review. (Accept similar answers.)

Part B.

1. series

2. fatal

3. unprecedented

4. disbanded

5. achieves

6. adopt

7. unfortunately

8. nervous

9. touched

10. attempting

