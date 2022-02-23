【小學試題】小六英文搶分練習題答案　留意閱讀理解答題要求免失分

▲ 小六英文搶分練習題答案。

小學生開學了，家長可陪伴小朋友，重拾上學的心情，助孩子溫故知新。TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，可助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，為開學做好準備。

Part A.

1. C

2. D

3. A

4. C

5i) F

5ii) T

5iii) F

6i) Japanese

6ii) renowned, supermen

6iii) limitation, potential/opportunity

7. C

8. D

9. B

10. No, they should not, because they should draw inspiration from their living environment (the concrete jungle), but not blindly follow French artists and abandon their original work.(Accept similar answers).

11. Yes, they can explore external inspiration and turn their own limitations into opportunities to be creative.

Part B.

1. opportunity

2. renowned

3. abandoned

4. influence

5. propelled

6. pursue

7. dedicated

8. an aspiring

9. concrete

10. inspiration

