專題:至TOP節日全攻略

【小學試題】小二英文搶分練習題答案　學習運用感官動詞

中小學 00:00 2022/03/02

小二英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

Part A.

1. hears the boy/child singing.

2. feels the car moving.

3. feel the house shaking.

4. smells something burning.

5. hear the boy/ child crying.

6. sees the boys / children playing football.

Part B.

1. That woman sees the man climbing the wall.

2. He sees his sister sitting under the tree.

3. She can hear the soup boiling.

4. I feel someone poking my back.

5. Mr. Wong sees his son leaving his room.

6. He hears the children singing.

7. She smells something burning.

8. The teachers see the students playing basketball.

9. They feel the bridge shaking.

10. I hear my phone ringing.

Part C.

1. smells nice

2. tastes good

3. looks tired

4. tastes sour

5. feel cold

6. looks pretty

7. sounds great

8. smell stinky

9. look ill

10. sound alike

英文科 呈分試 中小學考試 中小學教育

