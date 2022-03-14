【提早暑假特備】P2中英數綜合工作紙答案

TOPick特意準備的《提早暑假特備》中英數綜合工作紙，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，實行提早暑假不停學目標，令小朋友在復課後面對測考仍可得心應手！

【前往下載練習工作紙】

中文：

一.

1. 分享

2. 參觀

3. B

4. C

5.

6. 我認識到大自然的可貴，以後要好好保護環境。

7. (D)→(B)→(C)→(A)

二.

1. 把

2. 把

3. 被

4. 被

5. 被

6. 把

7. 被

8. 被

9. 把

10. 把

三.

1. 妹妹不但用功學習，而且十分乖巧。

2. 妹妹不但用功學習，而且十分乖巧。

3. 只要你專心上課，老師就不會責罵你。

4. 如果我考試滿分，就可以到海洋公園遊玩。

四.

1. 顯

2. 籃

3. 讚

4. 裝

5. 喝

6. 獎

7. 紀

8. 塘

9. 髒

10. 勇

五.

1. 小偷把爸爸的錢包偷走了。

2. 妹妹把蛋糕吃掉了。

英文：

Part A.

1. B

2. Yes, Andy likes Hong Kong because it is modern.

3. B

4. D

5. C

6. C

7. No, there are different areas. There are busy areas like Central. There are also places with country parks, such as Tai Po, and places with both old and new buildings, like Shum Shui Po. (Accept similar answers).

8. I would love to live in Tai Po because I love country parks (Accept similar answers).

9i) Manchester

9ii) full of trees and mountains

9iii) Sham Shui Po, Kowloon

9iv) both old and new buildings

9v) Hong Kong

9vi) Tai Po, the New Territories

Part B.

1. modern

2. storeys

3. neighbourhood

4. the New Territories

5. almost

6. different

7. Both

8. full of

9. busy

10. city centre

數學：

五.

1a. 直角

1b. 銳角

1c. 鈍角

2. 鈍，大

3. 直

4a. 0

4b. 1

4c. 2

5. 2

6a. 3

6b. t，小

7. C，A，D，B

8. c，a，b

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD