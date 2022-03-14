  • 28°C
香港時間 : 2022年3月14日 (週一) 16:35
專題:至TOP節日全攻略

【提早暑假不停學】P4中英數綜合工作紙答案

中小學 15:46 2022/03/14

TOPick特意準備的《提早暑假特備》中英數綜合工作紙，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，實行提早暑假不停學目標，令小朋友在復課後面對測考仍可得心應手！

【前往下載練習工作紙】

中文：

一.

1. （甥男子浩/子浩）寫給（曉雲姨姨）

2. 日期

3. D

4. C

二. 

1. C

2. 加拿大

3. 孫兒

4. A

5. D

6. D

三. 

1. A

2. E

3. F

4. G

5. C

6. B

7. D

8. F

四.

1. 本

2. 部

3. 束

4. 台

5. 碟

6. 則

7. 枚

8. 首

五. 

1. 眾望所歸

2. 無精打采

3. 無微不至

4. 精疲力盡

5. 不屈不撓

6. 出人意料

7. 苦不堪言

8. 堆積如山

六.

1. 因為...所以

2. 無論...都

3. 不但...而且

4. 即使...也

5. 雖然...但是

6. 要是...就

英文：

Part A

1. B, C, D

2. A

3. B

4. C

5. A 

6. By tram.

7. Canada.

8. Jayden’s grandmother/She was sporty when she was a teenage girl.

Part B

1. Were; any 

2. No, there weren’t

3. Were there any online classes

4. No, there weren’t any online classes fifty years ago

5. Was there any Chinese chess

6. Yes, there was

7. Was there an airport

8. No, there wasn’t

9. Were there any cable cars

10. No, there weren’t any cable cars fifty years ago

Part C

1. on

2. on

3. between 

4. in 

5. beside

6. at 

7. at 

8. in 

9. in 

10. under

Part D 

Part E 

1. There is a lamp between the armchair and the magazine rack. There are slippers in front of / near the armchair. 

2. There is a house at 24, Green Wood Road. There are some trees in front of the house. 

3. There is a cook in the kitchen. There is a pot on the stove. 

Part F

1. at

2. in 

3. between / in front of / near / next to / beside 

4. behind

5. in front of / behind

6. on; on

7. beside / next to / near

8. in

9. in; at

10. under; In; on

11. behind

12. in; at; On 

數學：

一.

1) D

2) C

3) C

4) B

5) C

6) 菱形

7a) B、E

b) 菱形 / 2 / 4

c) 長方形

8a) A、F

b) D、F

c) B

二.

三.

四.

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

