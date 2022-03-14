【提早暑假不停學】P5中英數綜合工作紙答案

TOPick特意準備的《提早暑假特備》中英數綜合工作紙，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，實行提早暑假不停學目標，令小朋友在復課後面對測考仍可得心應手！

【前往下載練習工作紙】

中文：

一、

1. 基礎

2. 經營

3. B

4. B

5. 因為一旦被抓，手推車就會被充公，因此要用廉價材料去減少損失。

6. 因為當人的生活水平變高後，對食物味道和衛生要求也隨之提高，他們不願意在骯髒的馬路邊吃飯。（或相似答案）

7. 學生自由作答，參考答案如下：

我會嘗試路邊攤檔的車仔麵。因為這樣可以體驗以前的人坐在木頭車旁吃飯的滋味。/我不會嘗試路邊攤檔的車仔麵。因為衛生情況欠佳，加上他們是無牌經營，我擔心吃後會拉肚子。

二、

1. 你知道什麼是劍齒虎嗎？牠是史前時期出現的一種猛獸，屬於貓科動物。

2. 天文台預報這週寒流襲港，政府宣佈開放全港九新界的避寒中心供人避寒。

3. 現在科技發達，我們應善用它帶給我們的好處，而非單純用於玩樂上。

4. 運動雖然有益，但記住要量力而為，避免對身體造成過度傷害。

三、

四.

1. 動靜皆宜

2. 嘗試

3. A

4. C

5. 因為琪琪專心致志地看小丑魚，忽略了身邊的事物。

6. 文中的「轉眼間」的意思是過了一段時間，但不代是一段很短的時間。原因是作者在這段過程中昏迷/暈倒，並不了解當中發生的事情。

7. 她領悟到無論發生任何事，也要提高警覺，留意身邊的人和事，避免發生意外。

五. （以下為參考答案，答案合理即可）

1. 生氣得咆哮

2. 房間仍傳出轟隆轟隆的聲響

3. 綻放笑容

4. 在書桌上談天說地

5. 風速強勁得差不多都把整個香港島都吹走了

6. 考卷的題目多得能環繞地球十個圈

7. 也不溫習功課

8. 你不知道事情的來龍去脈

9. 沒有人不畏懼我們的黃校長

10. 沒有半刻不想念香港

六.

1. 反復

2. 排比

3. 對偶

4. 暗喻

英文：

Part A.

1. Jason Carter Eaton is the scriptwriter.

2. C

3. A

4. Manfred starts building a playground for his (its) child before the baby is ready to be born.

5. C

6. B

7. Yes, she can watch this film because she can choose to watch it in English.

8i) amused

8ii) exciting

8iii) moving

8iv) disappointed

8v) interesting

8vi) surprised

9. A

10. B

11. Yes, the writer recommends this film because he / she because he/she gives it/the film scores full marks (5 out of 5) in the review. (Accept similar answers.)

Part B.

1. series

2. fatal

3. unprecedented

4. disbanded

5. achieves

6. adopt

7. unfortunately

8. nervous

9. touched

10. attempting

Part C.

1.In the library

(a)We can borrow up to six books each time.

(b)We mustn’t talk loudly in the library.

(c)We should turn off our mobile phones

2.On the beach

(a)We have to warm up before we start swimming.

(b)We may find small crabs and seashells on the sand.

(c)We mustn’t go swimming when the red flag is hoisted.

3.In the park

(a)We can see beautiful flowers and take a rest under the trees.

(b)We have to keep the facilities clean.

(c)We mustn’t step on the grass.

4.When we take MTR

(a)We must stand behind the yellow line.

(b)We should give our seats to the elderly.

(c)We shouldn’t eat or drink on the train.

Part D.

1. May

2. could

3. Shall

4. needn't

5. should

6. has to

7. needn't

8. can

9. mustn't

10. may

Part E.

1. May

2. will

3. Shall

4. can

5. has to

6. must

7. could

8. needn't

9. Can

10. Shall

11. should not

12. should

數學：

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD