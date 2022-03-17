【提早暑假特備】P6中英數綜合工作紙答案

TOPick特意準備的《提早暑假特備》中英數綜合工作紙，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，實行提早暑假不停學目標，令小朋友在復課後面對測考仍可得心應手！

中文：

一.

1. 泛起

2. 思緒

3. B

4. C

5. 因為大家都經歷和家人分開的日子，所以作者亦有相同的感覺。

6. 這種手法能夠令讀者容易代入作者的心情，而且能夠加強說服力，用來提高語言表達效果。

7. 「圓缺」一詞的代表月圓和月缺。 (圓缺一詞代表人生無常迂迴曲折，但此為意思，無需解釋。)

二.

1. 妹妹在遊樂場上跑來跑去。

2. 月亮從山後面升起。

3. 我們終於完成呈分試了。

三.

1. 省

2. 恃

3. 破

4. 幅

5. 撩

6. 逆

四.

1. A

2. C

3. B

4. A

5. C

五.

1. B

2. D

3. A

六.

1. 小孩子很容易被玩具店櫥窗內新奇的玩具吸引住，不願離開。

2. 發生火警時，我們要保持冷靜，不要慌張，並且儘快逃離現場。

七.

1. C

2. B

3. B

八.

1. 耳濡目染

2. 對症下藥

3. 感人肺腑

4. 雨後春筍

5. 化險為夷

6. 如火如荼

7. 不可開交

英文：

Part A.

1. C

2. C

3. B

4a. Rumors

4b. Abuse

4c. Evidence

4d. Suspicious

4e. Trafficker

Part B.

1. up

2. up

3. up

4. away

5. off

6. up

7. on, down

8. of

9. of

10. off

11. out

12. out

13. down

14. up

15. in

16. with

17. over

18. back

19. of

20. of

Part C.

1. He

2. has been donated

3. by them

4. was done

5. is being thanked

6. will be given

7. am given

8. A song was sung by the children together.

9. Disneyland is visited by a lot of mainland people.

10. The mistakes have been corrected by the student.

Part D.

1. Lots of money was donated to the town by the rich man last year. / The town was donated lots of money by the rich man last year.

2. Some flowers are being planted in the park by the workers.

3. This town is visited by more than a million people every year.

4. This town is visited by more than a million people every year.

5. Two suggestions have been put forward.

6. A speech is being given by the rich man in the town hall.

7. An old cinema was pulled down by the workers.

8. The rich man will be invited by the mayor to visit the town next year.

Part E.

1. was invited

2. were replaced

3. was turned

4. were named

5. was destroyed

6. were killed

7. is being renovated

8. is being built

9. will be completed

10. will be shown

數學：

