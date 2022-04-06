  • 21°C
香港時間 : 2022406日 (週三) 01:10
靚太生活雜誌

會員專區

專題:至TOP節日全攻略

熱門關鍵字 : 1萬消費券 袁嘉敏 抗疫資訊通 金宵大廈2 快速檢測 升中面試 小一派位 靚太安樂窩 校長專欄 超市大搜查
hket

你可能有興趣

最近搜尋全部刪除

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :
現在閱讀

主頁


TV


名家

投資


報章


專欄


知識

地產站


TOPick


中小企


iMoney智富


其他版本 :

【小學試題】高小英文搶分練習題答案　學習運用不同時態

中小學 00:00 2022/04/06

分享：

熱門 1萬消費券 袁嘉敏 抗疫資訊通 金宵大廈2 快速檢測 升中面試 小一派位 靚太安樂窩 校長專欄 超市大搜查

高小英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ

1. was not

2. play

3. are leaving

4. will recover

5. was taking

6. went

7. am not enjoying

8. walks

9. Was she driving

10. taught

11. hasn't left

12. are watching

13. have helped

14. will know

15. did not listen

16. sent

17. left

18. haven't watched

19. has gone

20. Am i being

21. is, has invited

22. Has, returned

23. was not doing, was not watching

24. are not helping

25. was walking

TOPick推出「Band1學堂」，更多教育升學資訊：https://bit.ly/3a6HT6T

【hket TV家庭台】《湊得輕鬆啲》逢周日早上10點伴你同行育兒路︰bit.ly/35z6COD

中小學考試 中小學教育 英文科 呈分試

最高瀏覽

【金宵大廈2】MIRROR副隊長AK曾登場《金宵大廈》　李施嬅Anson Kong熱舞：下了很多苦功
16:45 2022/04/04
【金宵大廈2】MIRROR副隊長AK曾登場《金宵大廈》　李施嬅Anson Kong熱舞：下了很多苦功
【自私鄰居】火炭居屋走廊放鞋架盆栽大地毯　單邊位住戶公然霸佔空間惹鄰居不滿
12:44 2022/04/04
【自私鄰居】火炭居屋走廊放鞋架盆栽大地毯　單邊位住戶公然霸佔空間惹鄰居不滿
【超人媽媽】四胞胎非同年同月同日生　90後媽媽5日誕2嬰腹中仍懷2嬰待產
15:24 2022/04/04
【超人媽媽】四胞胎非同年同月同日生　90後媽媽5日誕2嬰腹中仍懷2嬰待產