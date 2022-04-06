【小學試題】高小英文搶分練習題答案　學習運用不同時態

▲ 高小英文搶分練習題答案。

TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。

1. was not

2. play

3. are leaving

4. will recover

5. was taking

6. went

7. am not enjoying

8. walks

9. Was she driving

10. taught

11. hasn't left

12. are watching

13. have helped

14. will know

15. did not listen

16. sent

17. left

18. haven't watched

19. has gone

20. Am i being

21. is, has invited

22. Has, returned

23. was not doing, was not watching

24. are not helping

25. was walking

