【小學試題】高小英文搶分練習題答案 學習運用不同時態
中小學 00:00 2022/04/06
TOPick邀請名師設計的練習題，助家長和孩子在家中鞏固所學、吸收新知，維持學習進度，並可熟習考試題型，提升應試技巧及速度，測考自然更得心應手。
【前往下載練習工作紙】bit.ly/2X96KAZ
1. was not
2. play
3. are leaving
4. will recover
5. was taking
6. went
7. am not enjoying
8. walks
9. Was she driving
10. taught
11. hasn't left
12. are watching
13. have helped
14. will know
15. did not listen
16. sent
17. left
18. haven't watched
19. has gone
20. Am i being
21. is, has invited
22. Has, returned
23. was not doing, was not watching
24. are not helping
25. was walking
